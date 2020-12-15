Covid 19 – Virus That Quarantined the World

Covid-19, also known as coronavirus, is a viral respiratory disease that appeared in 2019 and then on March 11, 2020, was classified as a pandemic by the WHO as a pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus. Unfortunately, no effective cure has yet been found, so prevention is very important. We can slow down or prevent the spread of the disease by avoiding larger masses, community spaces, and paying attention to proper hygiene and frequent disinfection.

Forced within four walls

The epidemic is spreading unstoppably around the world, affecting virtually all ages already. Not only are chronic patients or those with weakened immune systems and the elderly at risk from Covid-19, but it also attacks young and healthy organisms. This resistant and aggressive virus requires many sacrifices worldwide. More than 60 million have been infected with the Covid -19 virus, with more than 14 million infected in the United States alone. A great many people are quarantined because of the infection, and those who have not yet caught the disease are forced into a confined space within the four walls for protection and prevention.

For those who can be solved, they do their work in a home office system from their own home. The number of family and friends events and gatherings and the number of participants allowed are also limited. Since we spend much more time in our homes than usual (often even as a result of the epidemic alone), we also spend more time in front of the television or the computer, not only for work, but also for entertainment and recreation.

Film, cinema, music

If Covid-19 is already forcing many of us to stay at home, let’s try to find the best time possible. Let’s watch our favourite movies, series, or movies we haven’t seen before due to lack of time. You can watch movies on your TV, laptop, computer, or even your smartphone. Plenty of movies and series can be downloaded through various service providers. The screens of televisions, PCs, or cell phones deliver ever-better quality images, but for perfect sound, you need to connect separate speakers to our devices.

Today, we can choose from a myriad of types and price ranges of speakers, depending on what device we pair with and how much room we want to place. There are many excellent brands of speakers available in the market, such as the Dali Epicon 8 or JBL Flip 4 speakers. However, it is not enough to get good quality speakers. The acoustics of the room must also be taken into account.

Acoustic aspects

Traditional building materials are not able to absorb the sounds of the deeper range, the sounds are reflected from the walls and glass surfaces, creating an unpleasant echo. Echo, noisy sound degrades the experience of watching movies or listening to music, and in the long run it can cause headaches and tension. Covid-19 makes our lives quite bitter, it creates fear in people, and fear can lead to frustration and anxiety. Those who are infected with the virus are forced to distance themselves from their family members and friends in order to protect their loved ones. Weakness caused by loneliness and illness, malaise, and other unpleasant symptoms exacerbate anxiety.

The virus does not spare the nervous system either, many people complain of a condition similar to depression, both during illness and after recovery. Therefore, it is even more important that the time spent indoors, often alone, is pleasant and enjoyable to the best of our ability. Noises from outside or from neighbours can also be extremely annoying and prevent a pleasant pastime. Whether you are watching movies and listening to music in a living room, a cinema room or a small home office, it is worth examining the acoustics of the room.

The structure of sound-absorbing materials is flexible or porous. However, the material structure of hard, flat walls, ceilings, floors and glass surfaces is not such. High tones can be absorbed by ordinary furnishings, but deep tones are already a problem. Fortunately, with the help of high-quality acoustic elements, acoustic panels is easy to design the right acoustics. Sound-absorbing panels and diffuser elements can be placed on the walls and ceiling. Sound-absorbing panels in a hard wooden frame contain acoustic cotton, which is harmless to health and has an effective sound-absorbing property.

These panels are coated with a dust-proof, flexible acoustic silk. They are available in many colours and patterns, if you want a really unique piece, we offer photo printed, printed panels. Almost any image can be printed on them, such as family photos, movie or music posters, landscapes, etc. The diffuser elements scatter the sounds coming to their surface in the whole bandwidth, in all directions in space – thus achieving an even sound. The type, quantity and ideal placement points of the acoustic panels are determined by experts during precise acoustic measurements. Up to 30 decibels of sound insulation can be achieved by placing thick, densely woven acoustic curtains in front of the windows. Cover the hard, tiled or parquet floor with a soundproof carpet, which is not only effective in noise attenuation, but also a beautiful home furnishing accessory. If you can create perfect surround sound, movies can provide a real cinematic experience, and you can enjoy realistic and lifelike rhythms while listening to music.

Don’t be discouraged, think positively!

The unfavorable economic situation caused by the virus is causing difficulties in all countries. A lot of people lost their jobs, many entrepreneurial companies went bankrupt. Fear of the disease and its consequences makes it difficult to lead a normal lifestyle at all times. The quarantine period places an even greater mental burden on all of us. The lucky ones are avoided by the virus or go through asymptomatically, possibly with mild symptoms. In any case, everyone should be expected to stay at home for a long time, and the holidays will only be spent with a small family. Whether we are alone or with loved ones staying within the four walls, watching movies and listening to music can always be a good program. If we also pay attention to the acoustics, we can feel in our own home in a cinema or on stage or at a concert.