How to Prevent Acne – 10 Most Effective Home Remedies 2020

How to prevent acne? It’s a very common topic of discussion online, isn’t it? I mean both men and women have to deal with acne at some point in their life. In fact, some of them are forced to struggle with it ALL THE TIME.

Just imagine accepting the fact that acne is a natural part of your skin. Why think this way when you can just as easily treat and even prevent breakouts!

The thing about getting rid of existing acne and keeping new ones from forming is that it’s not such a big deal. Meaning you don’t have to put in a lot of effort into squelching the situation. Contrary to popular belief, treating acne can be a very simple task.

And you know what the best method for acne treatment is? It’s preventing those pimples and breakouts from taking form in the first place. Let me elaborate below…

Why Preventing Acne Is the Best Way to Treat It

Many women spot-treat their acne breakouts. That may be a fine way of treating the condition, but it’s not doing anything to prevent further pimples from developing on your face again. It’s like you’ve already lost that battle if you have to spot-treat, right?

The main focus here is to include skincare essentials into your daily skincare routine. Such a practice helps in calming and treating your most vulnerable zones on the face. That’s the best approach you want to take for preventing acne believes Lydia E. Millen, the beauty professional and founder of Skincare Top List.

I’m sure already know that pimples don’t stop coming just because they’re gone. That breakout you’re worried about is more likely to develop again in some other part of the face. After all, the causes of acne are abundantly present everywhere. Such as pollution, unprotected sun exposure, humidity, oily skin, etc.

And sometimes pimples don’t just go away completely. They leave a mark, which means acne scars, hyperpigmentation, spots, etc. are also likely to wreck your skin. And then getting rid of these kinds of scars and discoloration as well becomes even more difficult.

That means when you incorporate habits that prevent acne, you’re doing more than just preventing acne. You’re also making sure your skin remains clean and spot-free with a clear, healthy complexion.

10 Most Effective Ways for Preventing Acne

The following tips work the most effective when it comes to keeping breakouts at bay. They might seem too much at first, but every remedy is very simple and straightforward to carry out…

#1 Cleanse your face twice daily

Wash the face twice a day; this piece of advice is often underestimated. Your skin, more often than not, is layered with excess oil and dirt. And the only way to eliminate such unwanted stuff is by cleansing your face.

If you’re worried about over-cleansing, thus over-drying your skin, then go for mild or gentle cleansers. Also, just twice a day is fine; you don’t have to over-cleanse because that may cause excessive dryness.

#2 Avoid excessive exfoliation or using harsh scrubs

First, let’s talk about harsh scrubs. These do more harm than good. Harsh scrubs in the form of scrub formulations or rough cloth pads and all tend to irritate your skin. They also cause inflammation. And these are nothing but triggers for acne.

Also, excessive exfoliation has a counterproductive effect on the skin. Exfoliation does indeed remove dead skin cells, but too much of it is more likely to aggravate the condition.

#3 Moisturize your skin

But won’t moisturizing the skin create more oil, thus more acne? Not necessarily, and not if your skincare product is non-comedogenic (oil-free, doesn’t clog pores).

Also, did you know that there are face moisturizers specifically created for oily and acne-prone skin as well?

When you don’t moisturize, your sebum-producing glands compensate for the lack of moisture by going into overdrive mode. Therefore, more breakouts.

#4 Incorporate a healthy, acne-free diet

There are indeed certain foods directly linked to acne formation. Such as sugary treats, fast food items, dairy products, and more. Instead, include green tea, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins A, D, and E, etc. into your daily diet.

#5 Refrain from pimple popping

It’s always a bad idea to pick a breakout. Sometimes acne looks very tempting to pop, but you should keep away from it. Otherwise, you’re only just inviting scarring and inflammation.

#6 Apply sunscreen when outdoors

There’s no denying that the natural rays of the sun have a damaging impact on the skin. But the good news here is that you can prevent skin damage caused by UV light simply by applying sunscreen. Just make sure the SPF rating is 30 or higher.

Also, if you have oily skin, then there are plenty of oil-free sunscreen formulations that don’t make your skin look sticky. They do a wonderful job when it comes to preventing acne and protecting your skin.

In fact, wearing sunscreen even when indoors is necessary because it’s not like the sun’s rays are not entering your room.

#7 Choose topical treatment for acne

Applying acne-fighting over-the-counter serums and creams is also a very helpful idea. These work best in the most problematic areas like your chin, forehead, and nose.

The formulations are often packed with anti-acne ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. No doubt, these acne-fighting and acne-preventing abilities of such beta hydroxy acids and topical antiseptics work like magic.

You can also consider using topical retinoids. The most common one being ointments, creams, or tablets containing a Vitamin A derivative. Vitamin A, as an antioxidant and acne-fighting ingredient, is the most promising.

#8 Exercise daily and reduce your stress levels

Not many people understand the importance of reducing stress when it comes to treating and preventing acne. And one very effective method here is working out daily. You can even do yoga and meditate.

These practices reduce inflammation, which means your existing breakouts are not going to cause too much damage. Lower inflammation also avoids the chances of potential pimples.

Also, what exercise does is naturally minimize the levels of your stress hormones in the body.

#9 Don’t use oily hair products

To care for your skin also means keeping a watch on the stuff you apply on your hair. I mean if your hair products contain artificial fragrances and oils, then the chances of these irritants getting on your face are more likely.

Once they touch the surface of your skin, it can not only cause irritation but also pore-clogging.

So make it a point to use safe, skin-friendly hair products. Choose gentle shampoos and conditioners. And keep your hair from touching your skin as much as you can. Much like you refrain from touching your face with oily, dirty, or sticky hands.

#10 Ditch oil-based skincare products

Irrespective of whether your skin type is oily, acne-prone, or normal, products with oil in them are no good. Because oil’s capacity to clog your pores is not an unknown fact.

More often than not, skincare essentials that contain oil are created for excessively dry skin. But then again, moisturizing elements are always a better choice than oily, pore-clogging agents.

One of the best ways to go about this is to choose non-comedogenic skincare items. The term means the product doesn’t clog pores.

Also, you might want to know that mineral-based skincare creams and lotions are better at absorbing oil and minimizing redness. Minerals like zinc oxide and titanium oxide, which are mostly a part of sunscreen formulas.

The End

Acne takes many forms; pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. And acne, sometimes, can be very stubborn to get rid of too. But there are plenty of ways you can prevent such breakouts from forming in the first place.

Just make sure you create an inhospitable environment for the condition. Meaning your skin should be free of excessive oil, dead skin cells, bacteria in the pores, and skin inflammation. And this can be made possible if you follow the instructions I have discussed in this article.