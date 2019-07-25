I Bedded a Sexy Stranger While My Husband Was at Work

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’re gonna need to change your panties

It’s understandable that after years with the same person that the bed is rarely used for anything sexy anymore. The decline in intimacy can be from stress, boredom, aging, cracks in the relationship, lack of communication, or any number of factors. But what’s a romantic relationship without intimate relations?

Enter the lonely, horny housewife trope. We see it in movies, TV, adult films, and romance novels. What’s a neglected, attractive, and bored woman supposed to do all day without a job or children? Plenty of women are okay going without being touched, but some don’t realize how much they need physical attention until it lands on their doorstep. That’s what happened with Monica and her spontaneous latin lover.

Get the tawdry details.

A cool drink of water

While her husband was off at work, Monica was standing on her porch drinking coffee one morning — a typical routine for a housewife in a suburban town.

On this particular day she notices a gorgeous man nearby. He was standing around, talking to someone, occasionally looking at her. Not a glance, but a “gaze.” Monica wrote, “He is dressed in a dirty white shirt, unbuttoned almost all the way to his hairless waist, and a pair of equally dirty and worn jeans.”

Perhaps his perceived dirtiness is what caught her upper-middle class eye? Someone different. Someone who works with his hands. Someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty. Someone who wasn’t her husband.

Going Inside

Monica smiled at the stranger. He responded in kind. Then he started to walk towards her as she looked around to make sure the neighbors weren’t spying. She signaled to him to go to her backyard. The mysterious man walked through her back door and into her home.

“He walks in and touches his slicked back, dirty mop of hair in a gesture of salutation. ‘Hot day, can I have drink Miss?’ heavy accent, no grammar. Perfect,” she wrote of their first words.

Monica went into the kitchen to make the stranger some lemonade. But when she turned around, there he was, standing with his shirt off.

“….Then he eases me against the wall and pins both my hands above my head with only one hand. Up close, he smells of hair gel, sweat and last night’s cheap booze.”

Monica marveled at his physique. The man stared into her eyes as he touched her neck. She was “shaking” with pent up horniness. The man cupped her breast and kissed her. While he was in no rush, Monica couldn’t wait to pounce. “I need[ed] him,” she wrote.

He lifted up her dress and kneaded her ass. As she pulled him closer he touched her all over.

Going at It

Monica led the man up to her bedroom. He told her his name was Guido.

They both stripped down to their underwear, looking at each other. He took one of her nipples into his mouth and gently bit down. Monica fell into the bed she’d shared with her husband for fifteen years.

“Now Guido is done being patient. He yanks my panties down in a savage jerk that leaves a gash of his dirty nail on one of my thighs. I scream in pain, and that scream becomes a long moan of passion as he thrusts his cock in me without bothering to check if I am ready. His hands again pin my hands over my head and he grips my legs in his own strong ones. I am almost pinned to the bed in this position, and as Guido thrusts at a frantic pace, all that I can do is to let out long moans, and thrust my hips at him. His mouth is hungry, it is everywhere. It is sucking at my neck, it is giving a love bite on my breasts. He even kisses my armpits and that just sends me over the edge. I am begging for him to let go of my hands. He does not understand or cares, and keeps banging away.”

Guido forced Monica into doggie-style without warning or hesitation. He started slapping her ass. When he slid into her from behind, Monica screamed loudly in pleasure. He took hold of her breasts for leverage and startsed pounding away again.

“The bed is creaking the way it has not creaked in, oh, [the] last ten years or so.”

It took Guido a long time to finish. Monica escorted him out of the house and watches him touch the “Trump 2016: Make America Great Again” bumper sticker on her family’s car. They both went back to their regular lives.

Read Monica’s account over at ThoughtCatalog.

SHARE this hot and heavy story with your lonely housewife friends.

Original by Chewy Boese