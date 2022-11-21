Hotspots in New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and over 700 smaller islands. The islands are known worldwide for their beauty, attracting masses of tourists each year. In this article we will discuss some of the most interesting activities the island has to offer.

Bodyboard Down the Dunes at 90-Mile Beach

A beautiful beach of pure white sand at the tip of NZ’s breath-taking North Island. Strangely named 90-Mile Beach despite being only 55 miles long. A must-see for tourists. Popular activities include surfing left-hand breaks and bodyboarding down the giant sand dunes. Surprisingly, the beach is also an official highway so be mindful of any unexpected traffic. Some tourists may want to drive down the scenic route themselves, however, it is advisable to source out an experienced guide. Most car rentals will not cover you in the event of an accident.

Set Sail in the Bay of Islands

The best sights in New Zealand aren’t just reserved for the few, they’re accessible to everyone. One of the most stunning ones is the luscious Bay of Islands. A sanctuary of perfect beaches, deserted islands, and quiet inlets. This region of New Zealand conceals some of the country’s most interesting and important historical sites.

Hire a kayak or boat and dive headfirst into this paradise. Paddle or sail your way out to the ‘Hole in the Rock’ on Piercy Island or seek out New Zealand’s incredible marine life. Whales, penguins, fur seals and dolphins are all known inhabitants of this beautiful area.

SkyCity Casino

A mega complex housing two casinos, bars, restaurants, a hotel, theatre, and the tallest tower in the Southern Hemisphere. SkyCity has everything, it even offers bungee jumping. A truly unforgettable way to take in the incredible views on offer. So, if you fancy a quick 1000 metre bungee jump to get your blood pumping before you hit the roulette tables, SkyCity Casino is the place for you. Alternatively, if you’re tired from the day’s activities, you can always try your luck at a casino online in NZ.

Climb a Volcanic Island

The youngest volcano in New Zealand is Rangitoto Island, erupting from the sea a mere 600 years ago. A stunning reserve, the island is uninhabited by anything other than the native birdlife. There is a daily ferry to take you to the island. Once there, there are various tracks for you to explore. The most popular summit track rewards you with the most incredible 360 views over Auckland and the islands.

One of the most special ways to take in the island is the evening guided kayak trip. On this tour you can watch the sunset from the summit, before kayaking back across the Waitemata Harbour under the stars. A truly breath-taking day out that will never fade from your memory.

Try Some of New Zealand’s Finest Wines on Waiheke Island

A popular trip tourists can take, reached by ferry from Auckland City. Although there are some beautiful beaches, it’s the award-winning wines on offer that really bring the visitors in. There are 30 vineyards wrestling for space on the 92 sq km island, it is a wine lover’s playground.

You can take a tour of some of the more popular vineyards and try the wines on offer but the best way to experience the island is to stay on it. With exquisite villas on offer, set a few days aside and enjoy all the different wines on your own time.

Auckland’s Highest Volcanic Cone

A surprisingly short walk will see you reach the summit of Mount Eden, Auckland’s highest volcanic cone. Take in the incredible views that Auckland City and its busy harbour has to offer. A truly sacred place that can only be admired from above – enjoy the relics of this incredible, ancient Maori village. Stop off on your way back down to take in the Eden Gardens, a relaxing oasis situated in a busy city. Mount Eden must be on the list if you’re visiting New Zealand.

A Trip to Cathedral Cove

Also known as Te Whanganui-A-Hei Marine Reserve, Cathedral Cove is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places to visit in New Zealand. Situated on the North Island, the island is an isolated position on the Coromandel Peninsula – only adding to its beauty. The secluded cove can only be reached on foot or by sea.

Explore the coves and cliffs whilst learning about the history of the area on a boat tour. Alternatively, you can go for the more intimate option of kayaking – giving you the opportunity to park-up and enjoy the beaches whilst exploring the area. However, you take it in, Cathedral Cove is a breath-taking experience.

Visit Hobbiton

One of the most popular attractions on the North Island and for anyone visiting New Zealand. Fulfil your inner geek’s wildest dreams and visit the real ‘middle earth’. Wander around the shire and take in all that this fairytale place has to offer. Whether you’re a fan of the movies or not, this is a truly magical experience in an incredibly beautiful place.

Visit the Glowworm Caves at Waitomo

The Waitomo Caves are known to be one of the best places to see glowworms in the world. You can find glowworms native to New Zealand in many parts of the country, but you won’t experience them in their full majesty anywhere else quite like you will at Waitomo. Take a trip into the ancient caves below the stunning green hills of King Country to witness the spectacle created by these magnificent creatures.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can zip-line into the caves with nothing, but the glowworms light your way, before climbing undergrounded waterfalls in the dark. Not an experience for the faint-hearted. For a calmer experience – take a guided boat ride, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Rere Rockslide

A much-loved destination amongst Gisbornites. Families often flock to the remote rockslide with surfboards and body boards in hand, ready to fly down the 60 m-long natural rockslide. Free, fun, and popular amongst locals, the Rere Rockslide is a great day out for anyone.

New Zealand is a place any traveller should have on their list of countries to visit. With so much to offer and something for everyone, you will never find yourself short of things to do in this majestic place. Whether it’s for nature, the surf, the nightlife, the music scene, or a flying visit to ‘middle earth’ – there is every reason to visit New Zealand.