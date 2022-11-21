21 Best Smart TV 36 Inch 2022 – Find Perfect TV for your Room

As technology continues to evolve, so too does our entertainment options. With the increasing popularity of smart TVs and streaming services, it’s no surprise that many people are looking for the best options out there.
In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best 36 inch smart TVs on the market, and help you decide which one is right for you!
- High Definition (720p) Resolution: Full high definition (720p) resolution for excellent detail, color, and contrast. Product Size (WxHxD) without...
- Google Assistant Built-in: Search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps, get entertainment recommendations, access media playback...
- Chromecast Built-in: Easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV.
- Speedy, simplified home screen: Simplified home screen allows you to enjoy all your entertainment in one place. Get quick access to the apps you love,...
- Thousands of streaming apps: Stream 700,000 plus shows and movies, live sports and news, or your favorite music from Google Play, YouTube and your...
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color ¹.
- DUAL LED BACKLIGHT: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast ².
- QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.
- AIR SLIM DESIGN: Sleek and slim design.
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K LITE: Transform what you're watching to stunning 4K.
- Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and...
- Fire TV experience built-in - Watch over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa...
- Access your favorite content: Fire TV seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.
- Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV's integrated apps.
- Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.
- Full HD 1080p Resolution
- PurColor
- Micro Dimming Pro
- Samsung Smart TV. Mini Wall Mount and Vesa Wall Mount Compatible
- SmartThings App Support. Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand-36.3 x 20.9 x 2.9 inches. Stand Size (WxHxD)-5.2 x 5.6 x 6.7 inches
- HANDPICKED BY AMAZON: They did the research so you don’t have to.
- CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: See every detail with stunning clarity; The powerful processor, specifically tuned for Crystal Displays, converts what you're...
- BUILT-IN VOICE ASSISTANTS: Access a world of content beyond streaming; Schedule recordings, search, auto-adjust gaming settings, seamlessly connect...
- HDR: Enjoy a whole new world of vivid color and detail found in newer films and streaming service content with HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range
- MOTION XCELERATOR: With minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity, Motion Xcelerator catches all the fast-moving action, whether you're watching...
- Fire TV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. Subscriptions may be...
- Press & Ask Alexa - Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. Or just press the...
- Endless Entertainment - Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
- DTS Virtual:X technology is a scalable and versatile advanced post processing package that creates an immersive audio experience by virtualizing...
- Apple Airplay - Supports Apple AirPlay. Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button.
- Stunning Full HD: Stunning Full HD resolution offers enhanced clarity and detail for all your favorite entertainment.
- Simple, customizable home screen: Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center, so you can...
- Stream what you love: Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more.
- Endless free entertainment: Access the best selection of free entertainment with 250+ live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows,...
- Live TV Channel Guide with 250+ free channels: Use the convenient live TV guide to surf broadcast TV and live streaming channels in one place.
- Full Array LED backlight Spatially distributed LEDs drive the screen’s backlight to deliver exceptional light uniformity, color consistency and a...
- 720p High Definition Watch TV in crisp, clear 720p HD resolution and experience a brilliant picture with the VIZIO D-Series
- VIZIO IQ Picture Processor The IQ Picture processor delivers superior picture processing, faster navigation, and quicker load times to get to your...
- V-Gaming Engine Automatically makes the latest console gameplay more responsive with Auto Game Mode and the D-Series lowest input lag.
- VIZIO SmartCast With lightning-fast interface and intuitive navigation, enjoy instant access to the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming...
- Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D): 28.8" x 18.9" x 7.1" ; Without Stand (W x H x D): 28.8" x 17.2" x 2.9" ; Weight with Stand: 8.2 lbs ; Weight...
- Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV
- HD, Resolution: High definition (720p) resolution for excellent detail, color and contrast. Wireless Connection : 802.11ac 1x1 Dual Band
- Dual band Wi-Fi: Get fast and easy access to your favorite content to the dual band Wi-Fi connection
- Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out
- Mobile Connectivity: Wireless DeX unlocks a full PC experience, without a computer; Use mobile productivity apps, such as video conferencing,...
- Smart Hub: Binge watch with access to a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop; The...
- PC on Screen: Get work done without a PC with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer
- Adaptive Picture: Sensational picture, day or night; Surrounding light is detected by a sensor to adjust brightness automatically with Adaptive...
- Ultrawide Game View: Keep your eye on the win; Gamers can adjust the screen to 21:9 and discover hidden areas in gaming scenes with Ultrawide Game...
- 720p resolution View your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition.
- Alexa voice control - The Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your...
- Fire TV experience built-in - Watch over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa...
- Supports Apple AirPlay - Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button.
- Supports HDMI ARC - Sends audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, removing the need for an extra cable.
- 1080p resolution View your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition.
- Alexa voice control - The Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your...
- Fire TV experience built-in - Watch over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa...
- Supports Apple AirPlay - Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button.
- Supports HDMI ARC - Sends audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, removing the need for an extra cable.
- Stunning Full HD: Stunning Full HD resolution offers enhanced clarity and detail for all your favorite entertainment.
- Simple, customizable home screen: Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center, so you can...
- Stream what you love: Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more.
- Endless free entertainment: Access the best selection of free entertainment with 250+ live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows,...
- Live TV Channel Guide with 250+ free channels: Use the convenient live TV guide to surf broadcast TV and live streaming channels in one place.
- Full Array LED Backlight - Spatially distributed LEDs drive the screen’s backlight to deliver exceptional light uniformity, color consistency and a...
- 1080p High-Definition - Watch TV in crisp, clear 1080p Full HD resolution and experience a brilliant picture with the VIZIO D-Series.
- IQ Picture Processor - Delivers superior picture processing, faster navigation, and quicker load times to get to your favorite content faster.
- V-Gaming Engine - Automatically Makes the latest console gameplay more responsive with auto game mode and the D-Series Lowest input lag
- VIZIO SmartCast - With lightning-fast interface and intuitive navigation, enjoy instant access to the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming...
- 720p resolution: View your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition.
- Alexa voice control: The Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your...
- Fire TV experience built-in - Watch over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa...
- Versatile connections: Connect your home theater components such as a Blu-ray player, game console, speakers, cable/antenna and more. TV connections...
- LED-backlit LCD screen: With reliable and long-lasting LED lighting, this LCD screen delivers a wide range of colors and contrast for a memorable...
- OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with...
- α9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning...
- GAME OPTIMIZER: Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you'll...
- GOOGLE ASSISTANT & ALEXA BUILT IN: There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and...
- HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE: Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby...
- Stunning High-Definition: Stunning HD resolution offers enhanced clarity and detail for all your favorite entertainment.
- Simple, customizable home screen: Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center, so you can...
- Stream what you love: Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more.
- Endless free entertainment: Access the best selection of free entertainment with 250+ live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows,...
- Live TV Channel Guide with 250+ free channels: Use the convenient live TV guide to surf broadcast TV and live streaming channels in one place.
Contents
- The Different Types of Smart TVs
- The Best Smart TV Models
- Does Samsung make 36″ TVs?
- Factors to Consider
- What is the best small TV to buy?
- The Best Smart TV Brands
- The Best Smart TV Settings
- The Best Smart TV Apps
- FAQ
- Conclusion
The Different Types of Smart TVs
There are a few different types of smart TVs on the market, each with its own unique set of features and benefits. Here’s a quick overview of each type:
A Smart LED TV: It is typically the cheapest option and offers the least amount of features, but they’re still very capable. They typically have a resolution of 1080p or lower and are equipped with an ARM processor and 2GB of RAM. They’re great for basic streaming needs and can be found for under $100.
A Smart OLED TV: It is slightly more expensive than a Smart LED TV, but offers substantially more features. They typically have a resolution of 4K or higher and come equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB of RAM. They’re perfect for heavy streaming and gaming use, as well as for watching immersive movie experiences.
A Smart HDR TV: This is the most expensive option available, but it’s definitely worth it. They typically have a resolution of 4K or higher and come equipped with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or better GPU and 16GB or more of RAM. These TVs are perfect for gaming enthusiasts and movie aficionados alike, as they offer stunning image quality that no other type of smart TV can match.
The Best Smart TV Models
The best smart TV models vary depending on what you are looking for, but all of them have a few things in common. They all have the ability to connect to the internet and they all have a built-in processor that allows them to run apps and streaming services. Additionally, many of the best smart TVs have voice recognition features that make using them easier than ever.
36 inch TV vs Bigger Models
For a few years now, the market for 36-inch smart TVs has been on the rise. This is due to the many advantages that these TVs offer over their larger counterparts. Below are three of the main advantages that inch smart TVs have over larger ones.
First, they are typically much thinner and lighter. This means that they can be placed more easily on a wall or in a cabinet, which can save space. Also, they tend to have fewer buttons and ports, meaning that you will not need as many cables to get them up and running.
Second, they often have better picture quality than larger TVs. In fact, some models even come with 4K resolution capabilities. This means that they can provide sharper images than ever before. Moreover, because they are so thin and light, they don’t take up as much space on your wall or shelf.
Finally, 36 inch TVs usually cost less than larger models do. This is because they generally use less power and require fewer components to function properly. As a result, you will likely end up saving money in the long run by purchasing a 36 inch TV instead of a traditional model.
Does Samsung make 36″ TVs?
Samsung produces a wide range of TVs, from budget models to top-of-the-line models. Unfortunately, Samsung does not currently produce a 36-inch TV. However, the company may release one in the future. If you’re looking for a large TV to watch movies or sports on, a 36-inch Samsung TV would be perfect for you.
Factors to Consider
There are many different brands of smart TVs available on the market today. Which brand is best for you? Here are some factors to consider when choosing a smart TV:
1. Screen size
When it comes to screen size, there are a few factors to consider. The first is the TV’s resolution. TVs with a higher resolution display more detail and look sharper than those with a lower resolution.
The next thing to consider is the TV’s aspect ratio. TVs with an aspect ratio of 16:9 or widescreen are more common than those with an aspect ratio of 4:3, but they don’t always have the best picture quality.
Also, you should think about what kind of viewing environment you’ll be using your TV in. If you’ll be viewing your TV from far away, for example, a larger screen will give you better image quality.
2. Technology
The technology used in a smart TV is also important. You want to make sure that the TV has the latest and greatest technology so that you can enjoy all of its features.
Some of the most popular features on smart TVs include voice control, streaming services, and 4K Ultra HD resolution.
3. Inputs and outputs
Make sure you know what inputs and outputs the TV has available. Some TVs only have one or two inputs, while others have several. Additionally, some TVs have built-in speakers while others require an external speaker system.
4. Price
Another important factor to consider when choosing a smart TV is price. You want to find a TV that is affordable but still has all of the features that you need. Some of the best 36-inch smart TVs cost around $500.
What is the best small TV to buy?
If you’re looking for a small TV that’s capable of delivering an excellent picture, there are a few options worth considering. Here are four of the best small TVs you can buy right now.
1. Samsung UN32N5300AFXZA: This 32-inch TV is great for anyone who wants a quality picture without breaking the bank. It has an HD resolution and comes with a whole host of features, such as smart connectivity and streaming capabilities.
2. TCL 40S305: If you’re looking for a cheap but effective option, the TCL 40S305 should be at the top of your list. It’s got an average picture quality and is available in both 32- and 40-inch sizes, so it’ll fit almost any room.
3. Vizio M40-D0: Another good value option is the Vizio M40-D0, which comes with average picture quality but a low price tag. It also has some handy features, such as SmartCast integration and voice control capabilities.
4. Hisense A4 Series 32-Inch: If you’re looking for something with a bit more oomph than the other options on this list, look no further than the Hisense H58Q10F TV. It has high-definition resolution and comes with some impressive features, such as dynamic processing and Motionflow technology.
There are several different types of smart TVs, but the best one to buy depends on your needs. If you just want to watch TV shows and movies, a basic smart TV will do the job.
However, if you want to use it as a home entertainment center, you’ll need a more advanced model.
There are also different prices for different types of smart TVs. However, the best price range for a small smart TV is around $100-$300.
The Best Smart TV Brands
One of the leading brands when it comes to smart TVs is Samsung. They offer a variety of different models, all of which come with features like 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support.
Another popular brand is LG. Their TVs are known for their sleek design and high-quality images. Plus, they always offer competitive prices on their products.
Sony also makes a great choice if you’re looking for a quality smart TV. Their sets tend to be reliable and come with a variety of features, like PlayStation 4 compatibility and app compatibility.
If price is your main concern, then you should definitely check out Vizio. Their TVs are usually very affordable, and they also offer a wide range of different models to choose from.
The Best Smart TV Settings
When it comes to watching TV, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. One of the most important is the settings.
The best way to get the best possible picture on your smart TV is to adjust the settings. Here are some of the most important settings to take into account:
- Brightness: Make sure that the brightness is set at a level that is comfortable for you. A higher brightness level can cause eyestrain, while a lower setting can make the TV difficult to see.
- Contrast: You should also adjust the contrast so that images look sharp and clear. Too much contrast can make images look fuzzy, while too little contrast can make them hard to see.
- Color: Adjust the color so that everything looks accurate and natural. Overly bright or intense colors can cause eyestrain, while too much of a neutral color can make images look bland.
- Motion: You should also adjust the motion settings to ensure that pictures look smooth and realistic. Too much motion can cause eyestrain, while too little motion can make videos boring to watch.
By following these simple tips, you will be able to get the best possible picture on your smart TV.
The Best Smart TV Apps
There are a lot of great smart TV apps available these days, and it can be hard to decide which one to get. Here are some of the best smart TV apps for inch TVs:
- Netflix: Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services out there, and it’s definitely worth checking out on an inch TV. You can watch movies and TV shows from all over the world in stunning high definition.
- Amazon Prime: It is another great option for streaming movies and TV shows. You can access tons of content, including new releases and exclusive offers.
- HBO GO: This streaming service is a fantastic way to catch up on your favorite HBO shows. You can watch any episode of a show at any time, even if you’re not home to watch it live.
- Showtime Anytime: If you’re a fan of Showtime, then you’ll love Showtime Anytime. This app allows you to stream premium Showtime content without having to pay cable fees.
There are dozens of other great smart TV apps out there, so be sure to explore all the options before making your decision.
FAQ
What’s better QLED or OLED?
There are a lot of different smart TVs on the market, and it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for you. Some people prefer QLED TVs because they offer better picture quality than OLED TVs.
However, OLED TVs are becoming more popular and may be a better choice in the future.
QLED TVs are made with a new type of LED that is brighter and produces better color than traditional LED TVs. They also have a slightly narrower viewing angle, which may make them better for people who want to watch TV from close up or from the side.
OLED TVs are made with organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). These TVs produce deep blacks and rich colors, which are some of the reasons why they are so popular. They also have a wide viewing angle and can show more details in dark scenes.
Ultimately, it is important to decide what kind of TV you want and then find the best model for you.
Is a 32-inch TV too small for a bedroom?
A 32-inch TV is a perfect size for a bedroom, according to many experts. This is because this size TV is large enough to display images clearly but not so large that it takes up too much space.
If you are considering buying a 32-inch TV for your bedroom, be sure to take into account your personal preferences and lifestyle.
Some people may prefer a smaller TV in their bedroom because it saves on space. Others may prefer a larger TV because it provides more viewing options.
The best way to decide whether or not a 32-inch TV is right for your bedroom is to try it out in the space and see what you think. If you are unsure about whether or not you should buy one, ask your friends or family members if they have any recommendations.
How far should I sit from a 36-inch TV?
When it comes to TV sizes, most people tend to think in terms of inches. But what about the newer, bigger TVs? Is it safe to sit close to a 36-inch TV?
The short answer is that it depends on your distance from the TV and your personal safety concerns. If you are at least six feet away from the TV and you can see it clearly without having to strain, then you’re probably fine.
But if you’re closer than six feet or if you feel like you need to move away because of distractions or potential danger, then it’s probably best to move away from the TV.
Keep in mind that the farther away you are from the screen, the less detailed the picture will be. So if you’re considering moving closer to a big TV, make sure that you understand the tradeoffs involved.
For example, if you have a 36-inch LG HDTV, you should sit at least 10 feet away from it in order to avoid blurry images and potential eye strain. On the other hand, if you have a 20-inch TV, sitting just 2 feet away from it will be just fine.
Do smaller TVs have better picture quality?
Smaller TVs do tend to produce better picture quality than larger ones. There are a few reasons for this. For one, smaller TVs have more space to work with, meaning they can create sharper images thanks to their ability to display more detail.
They also tend to have better displays because they use less power and don’t require as much processing power as larger TVs do. This means they can offer crisper images and smoother motion overall.
Conclusion
If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, it’s important to do your research and figure out which one is right for you. In this article, we’ve compiled some of the best smart TVs on the market, all of which are 36 inches or larger.
Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something that offers more features and functionality, we have them all covered. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping today and find the perfect television for your home.