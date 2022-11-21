21 Best Smart TV 36 Inch 2022 – Find Perfect TV for your Room

As technology continues to evolve, so too does our entertainment options. With the increasing popularity of smart TVs and streaming services, it’s no surprise that many people are looking for the best options out there.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best 36 inch smart TVs on the market, and help you decide which one is right for you!

The Different Types of Smart TVs

There are a few different types of smart TVs on the market, each with its own unique set of features and benefits. Here’s a quick overview of each type:

A Smart LED TV: It is typically the cheapest option and offers the least amount of features, but they’re still very capable. They typically have a resolution of 1080p or lower and are equipped with an ARM processor and 2GB of RAM. They’re great for basic streaming needs and can be found for under $100.

A Smart OLED TV: It is slightly more expensive than a Smart LED TV, but offers substantially more features. They typically have a resolution of 4K or higher and come equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB of RAM. They’re perfect for heavy streaming and gaming use, as well as for watching immersive movie experiences.

A Smart HDR TV: This is the most expensive option available, but it’s definitely worth it. They typically have a resolution of 4K or higher and come equipped with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or better GPU and 16GB or more of RAM. These TVs are perfect for gaming enthusiasts and movie aficionados alike, as they offer stunning image quality that no other type of smart TV can match.

The Best Smart TV Models

The best smart TV models vary depending on what you are looking for, but all of them have a few things in common. They all have the ability to connect to the internet and they all have a built-in processor that allows them to run apps and streaming services. Additionally, many of the best smart TVs have voice recognition features that make using them easier than ever.

36 inch TV vs Bigger Models

For a few years now, the market for 36-inch smart TVs has been on the rise. This is due to the many advantages that these TVs offer over their larger counterparts. Below are three of the main advantages that inch smart TVs have over larger ones.

First, they are typically much thinner and lighter. This means that they can be placed more easily on a wall or in a cabinet, which can save space. Also, they tend to have fewer buttons and ports, meaning that you will not need as many cables to get them up and running.

Second, they often have better picture quality than larger TVs. In fact, some models even come with 4K resolution capabilities. This means that they can provide sharper images than ever before. Moreover, because they are so thin and light, they don’t take up as much space on your wall or shelf.

Finally, 36 inch TVs usually cost less than larger models do. This is because they generally use less power and require fewer components to function properly. As a result, you will likely end up saving money in the long run by purchasing a 36 inch TV instead of a traditional model.

Does Samsung make 36″ TVs?

Samsung produces a wide range of TVs, from budget models to top-of-the-line models. Unfortunately, Samsung does not currently produce a 36-inch TV. However, the company may release one in the future. If you’re looking for a large TV to watch movies or sports on, a 36-inch Samsung TV would be perfect for you.

Factors to Consider

There are many different brands of smart TVs available on the market today. Which brand is best for you? Here are some factors to consider when choosing a smart TV:

1. Screen size

When it comes to screen size, there are a few factors to consider. The first is the TV’s resolution. TVs with a higher resolution display more detail and look sharper than those with a lower resolution.

The next thing to consider is the TV’s aspect ratio. TVs with an aspect ratio of 16:9 or widescreen are more common than those with an aspect ratio of 4:3, but they don’t always have the best picture quality.

Also, you should think about what kind of viewing environment you’ll be using your TV in. If you’ll be viewing your TV from far away, for example, a larger screen will give you better image quality.

2. Technology

The technology used in a smart TV is also important. You want to make sure that the TV has the latest and greatest technology so that you can enjoy all of its features.

Some of the most popular features on smart TVs include voice control, streaming services, and 4K Ultra HD resolution.

3. Inputs and outputs

Make sure you know what inputs and outputs the TV has available. Some TVs only have one or two inputs, while others have several. Additionally, some TVs have built-in speakers while others require an external speaker system.

4. Price

Another important factor to consider when choosing a smart TV is price. You want to find a TV that is affordable but still has all of the features that you need. Some of the best 36-inch smart TVs cost around $500.

What is the best small TV to buy?

If you’re looking for a small TV that’s capable of delivering an excellent picture, there are a few options worth considering. Here are four of the best small TVs you can buy right now.

1. Samsung UN32N5300AFXZA: This 32-inch TV is great for anyone who wants a quality picture without breaking the bank. It has an HD resolution and comes with a whole host of features, such as smart connectivity and streaming capabilities.

2. TCL 40S305: If you’re looking for a cheap but effective option, the TCL 40S305 should be at the top of your list. It’s got an average picture quality and is available in both 32- and 40-inch sizes, so it’ll fit almost any room.

3. Vizio M40-D0: Another good value option is the Vizio M40-D0, which comes with average picture quality but a low price tag. It also has some handy features, such as SmartCast integration and voice control capabilities.

4. Hisense A4 Series 32-Inch: If you’re looking for something with a bit more oomph than the other options on this list, look no further than the Hisense H58Q10F TV. It has high-definition resolution and comes with some impressive features, such as dynamic processing and Motionflow technology.

There are several different types of smart TVs, but the best one to buy depends on your needs. If you just want to watch TV shows and movies, a basic smart TV will do the job.

However, if you want to use it as a home entertainment center, you’ll need a more advanced model.

There are also different prices for different types of smart TVs. However, the best price range for a small smart TV is around $100-$300.

The Best Smart TV Brands

One of the leading brands when it comes to smart TVs is Samsung. They offer a variety of different models, all of which come with features like 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support.

Another popular brand is LG. Their TVs are known for their sleek design and high-quality images. Plus, they always offer competitive prices on their products.

Sony also makes a great choice if you’re looking for a quality smart TV. Their sets tend to be reliable and come with a variety of features, like PlayStation 4 compatibility and app compatibility.

If price is your main concern, then you should definitely check out Vizio. Their TVs are usually very affordable, and they also offer a wide range of different models to choose from.

The Best Smart TV Settings

When it comes to watching TV, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. One of the most important is the settings.

The best way to get the best possible picture on your smart TV is to adjust the settings. Here are some of the most important settings to take into account:

Brightness : Make sure that the brightness is set at a level that is comfortable for you. A higher brightness level can cause eyestrain, while a lower setting can make the TV difficult to see.

: Make sure that the brightness is set at a level that is comfortable for you. A higher brightness level can cause eyestrain, while a lower setting can make the TV difficult to see. Contrast : You should also adjust the contrast so that images look sharp and clear. Too much contrast can make images look fuzzy, while too little contrast can make them hard to see.

: You should also adjust the contrast so that images look sharp and clear. Too much contrast can make images look fuzzy, while too little contrast can make them hard to see. Color : Adjust the color so that everything looks accurate and natural. Overly bright or intense colors can cause eyestrain, while too much of a neutral color can make images look bland.

: Adjust the color so that everything looks accurate and natural. Overly bright or intense colors can cause eyestrain, while too much of a neutral color can make images look bland. Motion: You should also adjust the motion settings to ensure that pictures look smooth and realistic. Too much motion can cause eyestrain, while too little motion can make videos boring to watch.

By following these simple tips, you will be able to get the best possible picture on your smart TV.

The Best Smart TV Apps

There are a lot of great smart TV apps available these days, and it can be hard to decide which one to get. Here are some of the best smart TV apps for inch TVs:

Netflix: Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services out there, and it’s definitely worth checking out on an inch TV. You can watch movies and TV shows from all over the world in stunning high definition.

Amazon Prime: It is another great option for streaming movies and TV shows. You can access tons of content, including new releases and exclusive offers.

HBO GO: This streaming service is a fantastic way to catch up on your favorite HBO shows. You can watch any episode of a show at any time, even if you’re not home to watch it live.

Showtime Anytime: If you’re a fan of Showtime, then you’ll love Showtime Anytime. This app allows you to stream premium Showtime content without having to pay cable fees.

There are dozens of other great smart TV apps out there, so be sure to explore all the options before making your decision.

FAQ

What’s better QLED or OLED?

There are a lot of different smart TVs on the market, and it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for you. Some people prefer QLED TVs because they offer better picture quality than OLED TVs.

However, OLED TVs are becoming more popular and may be a better choice in the future.

QLED TVs are made with a new type of LED that is brighter and produces better color than traditional LED TVs. They also have a slightly narrower viewing angle, which may make them better for people who want to watch TV from close up or from the side.

OLED TVs are made with organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). These TVs produce deep blacks and rich colors, which are some of the reasons why they are so popular. They also have a wide viewing angle and can show more details in dark scenes.

Ultimately, it is important to decide what kind of TV you want and then find the best model for you.

Is a 32-inch TV too small for a bedroom?

A 32-inch TV is a perfect size for a bedroom, according to many experts. This is because this size TV is large enough to display images clearly but not so large that it takes up too much space.

If you are considering buying a 32-inch TV for your bedroom, be sure to take into account your personal preferences and lifestyle.

Some people may prefer a smaller TV in their bedroom because it saves on space. Others may prefer a larger TV because it provides more viewing options.

The best way to decide whether or not a 32-inch TV is right for your bedroom is to try it out in the space and see what you think. If you are unsure about whether or not you should buy one, ask your friends or family members if they have any recommendations.

How far should I sit from a 36-inch TV?

When it comes to TV sizes, most people tend to think in terms of inches. But what about the newer, bigger TVs? Is it safe to sit close to a 36-inch TV?

The short answer is that it depends on your distance from the TV and your personal safety concerns. If you are at least six feet away from the TV and you can see it clearly without having to strain, then you’re probably fine.

But if you’re closer than six feet or if you feel like you need to move away because of distractions or potential danger, then it’s probably best to move away from the TV.

Keep in mind that the farther away you are from the screen, the less detailed the picture will be. So if you’re considering moving closer to a big TV, make sure that you understand the tradeoffs involved.

For example, if you have a 36-inch LG HDTV, you should sit at least 10 feet away from it in order to avoid blurry images and potential eye strain. On the other hand, if you have a 20-inch TV, sitting just 2 feet away from it will be just fine.

Do smaller TVs have better picture quality?

Smaller TVs do tend to produce better picture quality than larger ones. There are a few reasons for this. For one, smaller TVs have more space to work with, meaning they can create sharper images thanks to their ability to display more detail.

They also tend to have better displays because they use less power and don’t require as much processing power as larger TVs do. This means they can offer crisper images and smoother motion overall.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, it’s important to do your research and figure out which one is right for you. In this article, we’ve compiled some of the best smart TVs on the market, all of which are 36 inches or larger.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something that offers more features and functionality, we have them all covered. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping today and find the perfect television for your home.