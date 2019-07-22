How a tutor can help you improve

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are huge amounts of LSAT books, manuals, courses and guides to help you prepare for the LSAT. The biggest question everyone always asks is if getting a tutor is really worth the money and time. There are a few benefits you can get out of a tutor that you can’t get anywhere else. So here’s a list of what kind of advantages you will get by hiring a private LSAT tutor over prep courses.

1. Flexible time

One of the worst things about LSAT prep courses is the class timing. You can’t really plan out your day efficiently if the prep courses you are attending are inflexible. They can complicate your work habits, this means it can get in the way of your college classes or your job. It’s not easy to commit almost every day to long LSAT prep courses while you also need to be working on something else you had planned out.

That’s why this is one of the main benefits of getting a private LSAT tutor. They usually have flexible scheduling, meaning you can do the teaching hours in the morning, day, night and even at any time on the weekends. If your classes have varying timings from week to week or you have to switch shifts in a job then a private tutor is certainly for you.

2. Getting the right information

If you are having problems learning a certain part of the LSAT then why should you be sitting through prep courses that aren’t focusing on exactly that. This is simply a waste of time and you need to be utilizing all of the available time to prepare the LSAT.

This is where the private tutor comes into play. Having a tutor that can help you at any time with any subject you are currently having trouble with is a much smarter time investment than a prep course that won’t help you at all. This will save you both time and money, so consider this a very big benefit.

3. Eye-to-eye attention

Anyone that’s been at an LSAT prep course probably knows the pros and cons. The worst con about prep courses is that they have to satisfy a larger audience. They simply can’t teach and satisfy everyone’s learning styles. There are no one-on-one interactions with the instructor. This means you can’t get any unique and personal time with the instructor to clear some things up for you.

A private LSAT tutor will have his attention completely just for you. Instead of raining you down with a bunch of material like a prep course would, you can both communicate with each other and come to a conclusion on the information you really need. A tutor can also adapt their teaching style and make it easier for you to understand because not everyone has the same learning pattern. A good tutor will realize this and switch to other teaching methods to try and help you learn better and faster.

These are one of the bigger benefits you get from a private LSAT tutor over plain LSAT prep courses. Make sure to consider if these advantages will help you and if hiring a private tutor is for you.