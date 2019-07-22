How custom pins can help your promo/marketing campaign

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lapel pins also known as enamel pins are usually pinned on clothing often to the lapel of a jacket, displayed on a piece of fabric or attached to a bag or backpack. These pins can indicate if a person has been or still is a part of an organization, event or cause.

Today we’ll focus on using custom lapel pins as a promo for your company or campaign. So if you want to catch the attention of your future potential customers or even your existing ones you should consider getting custom lapel pins. Lapel pins can also encourage a sense of pride among your company’s employees and motivate teamwork.

Here are the few benefits of using custom lapel pins as marketing.

1. People love collecting custom lapel pins

People are often interested in well-made metal objects since small solid and heavy objects give people a sense of quality and sturdiness. Custom lapel pins are exactly that which is why they have become so popular in the past and even today. People have been collecting pins since forever, from World War I pins to today’s pins from any random event.

Creating custom lapel pins with your branding is an easy way to promote your company without much effort since the demand for pins is always existent. People that are interested in those pins will need to look up your company.

2. You can create custom lapel pins for an event

Are you planning any special sale days, a grand opening of a store or any other type of an event? Then it surely is the time to order a batch of custom lapel pins.

Pass them out to anyone throughout the event and people will surely take them and even pin them on their clothing as soon as they get their hands on them. If your company becomes popular in the future or is popular currently, then those custom pins could become a collector’s item.

3. Having more types of custom lapel pins makes them unique

Making custom lapel pins for every different event you plan to host is a great idea. You could also create custom pins that only members of your company can wear. For example, custom pins that mention their years of service or their position in your company.

This kind of gesture gives employees a sense of recognition and gives you a chance to have close interaction with your workers.

Making rare custom lapel pins are also a good idea since you are making these pins limited edition. After some time the worth of this kind of pins will increase, become popular and sought out, spreading your company’s branding even further.

4. You can wear custom lapel pins on anything

The main reason pins are so popular and interesting is that you can wear them on any set of clothes. You can pin them on any color and type of shirt, a backpack or even a jacket and it will look good.

These are a few of the reasons why we think custom lapel pins are a great promotional item for any company, so considering getting a few of these to try it out yourself for your branding.