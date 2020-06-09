How Ben Affleck Managed to Get Himself Banned From a Casino

Ben Affleck has been considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time. The noteworthy Batman, as well as known for his performance in Gone Girl and Pearl Harbor, is also a fantastic card player. He plays cards so well that a famous Hard Rock Casino banned Affleck from playing for the lifetime and in this article, we will recall this notorious moment in the life of Ben Affleck.

The weird story of a celebrity

When we talk about banning someone from playing, such sanctions are imposed by casino owners only against the most stubborn violators. It turns out that the famous actor has a phenomenal memory, which gives him a huge advantage when playing blackjack.

When Affleck visited the casino with his wife Jennifer Garner in 2014, he won a tidy sum in cards. The security service suggested that Ben remembers all cards that have been eliminated from the game and thus wins.

Note that there is no official ban on good memory in the casino, but unofficially such players are not welcome here. To mitigate the severity of the ban, the management of Hard Rock Casino allowed Affleck to play any other games and even placed a limousine at its disposal. By the way, back in 2001, Ben won $800 thousand in the same casino, again successfully playing blackjack.

After being banned, Affleck did not just give up playing blackjack and other casino games. Being one of the most prolific poker players, Affleck supposedly visited various VIP casino venues online because he found it more comfortable to play games online. Of course, no one would block Affleck from playing online casino games, and still, he proves to be efficient in blackjack.

It looks like Ben Affleck is lucky not only in love and career but also in gambling. True, not all casino owners can benefit from this starry luck. So, the Oscar-winning director was banned from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas for life. Affleck was suspected of fraud and card counting.

Fortunately for the actor, the lifelong ban applies only to Hard Rock Casino, so other gambling establishments will be happy to see him as a guest.

Affleck said blackjack is his favorite hobby. When asked if he really cheated at Hard Rock Casino, the actor jokingly answered that his only crime was a “good game”.

In Vegas, Ben quietly won blackjack for himself until the guards stopped him. According to the security service, Ben Affleck won too much, and they even made a remark: “You are too good at the game.” The next day, information about the lucky passed to all the other major casinos in Las Vegas.

Playing poker in Los Angeles

However, it is not the end of the story. In 2019, drunk Ben Affleck delighted friends and acquaintances with a spectacular casino game. A 47-year-old actor, long-suffering from alcohol addiction, was spotted at a West Hollywood Halloween party.

Multiple BAFTA owners barely kept his feet and generally looked very neglected. However, the street floating before his eyes did not prevent him from going to the casino after the alcohol party and betting 20 thousand dollars there.

In the gambling establishment, the actor appeared at about one in the morning. The man immediately asked for a chair and said that he also wanted to take part. When he was given a place, Affleck almost fell off him – he was so drunk.

In 12 minutes at the table, Affleck managed to win $1,500. Taking his winnings, the actor left the institution with his girlfriend.

Affleck regularly appears in rehabilitation centres to combat alcohol dependence. The actor was repeatedly released after certain improvements, but the American again returned to addiction, arranging prolonged whistles.

So this is a very interesting story of a celebrity who is not good at acting but plays blackjack at the highest level as well. You will not find it too often when someone gets banned from casino venues just because a particular is accused of “card counting”. We saw that in the case of Affleck and who knows – perhaps someone as well might become a subject of prohibition.