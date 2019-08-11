Top 5 Things To Do In Las Vegas

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A glamorous city, to say the least, Las Vegas is one of the luxurious and unique cities you can visit. Las Vegas is perfect for all ages, both young adults who like to have some fun and perfect for family-friendly fun and entertaining holiday.

Las Vegas is designed in a way that it will keep you occupied throughout your visit. With so many things to do in Sin City, putting them into a list is nothing short of wasteful.

But, with all that said, we are going to create a list of the 5 best things to do in Las Vegas.

1. Helicopter Tour of the Las Vegas Strip

If there is one thing you absolutely must do, then this is definitely it. Helicopter tours of the Las Vegas Strip are nothing short of thrilling experiences. It involves a 10-minute helicopter ride that escorts you past the top sights of the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

When going for a helicopter tour, make sure to do it in the evening as it is the best time of the day to see Las Vegas from above. As soon as the lights kick in, then you know you’re in for a hell of a ride.

2. Visit Madame Tussauds

Las Vegas has one of the most unique wax museum in the world, the magnificent Madame Tussauds. This museum recreates your favorite celebrities in the form of incredibly detailed wax figures, which can only be found here.

From Will Smith to Lady Gaga, to even Bradley Cooper and Steve Aoki, this museum is the perfect place to visit when in Vegas. Madame Tussauds even has Marvel’s coolest superheroes on display for everyone to see.

3. Electric Bike Tours

Las Vegas is located in the middle of the desert, which can be a thrilling experience for those who like to visit Red Rock Canyon. But you’ll be visiting Red Rock Canyon, a 20-mile ride, with the help of electric bikes. Designed for all ages, electric bike tours are becoming really popular in Vegas.

The 20-mile ride will take up to 2 ½ hours of your day, which will be spending on thrilling and exhilarating scenic views through the Red Rock Canyon. Visit ezridelv for more information about Electric Bike Tours.

4. See a Vegas Show

The world-famous Vegas shows are one of the reasons as to why people make Vegas their holiday destination. Your choice of show is only limited by your imagination, as Vegas has everything from comedy shows, Cirque de Soleil, and even burlesque shows.

One of the most iconic Vegas shows is the one from the Blue Man Group. With their own theater down at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, they entertain crows all year round through their amazing performances that involve comedy, music, and dance acts.

5. Stratosphere Observation Deck

Another way to fully view Las Vegas in all its majesty and glory is with a trip to the famous Stratosphere Observation Deck. This building has a unique 360- degree view of the entire cityscape below. It is located exactly 1,149 feet above the ground, and it allows you multiple sightseeing options to choose from.