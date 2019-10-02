How Can a Spin Doctor Help You Grow Your Business?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Running a successful business involves putting out a great service or product, but a lot of services and products may not succeed due to a lack of planning, attention, and infrastructure paid to the minutiae of day-to-day operations. One important aspect of business development is obtaining enough press coverage through a spin doctor, who comes from either an outside firm or from the in-house staff. Valuable press coverage can be the answer for a variety of different challenges, whether your current goals include attracting investors, hiring top talent or building your company’s credibility.

As a young company, how should you know when to hire a spin doctor to put a PR plan at the right time in motion? Here are some of the best benefits you can get out of having a professional spin doctor and PR campaign.

New and impressed investors

Having a persuasive business plan is vital to impress new and potential investors. However, a good feature in a premier publication is a great way to demonstrate your company’s credibility. Whether written up in a major national outlet or an industry trade journal, knowing that an outsider found your company interesting enough to write about may make your company a very compelling choice to invest in.

Business leads

Good public relations can improve your business profit by generating a lot of new leads. When your company is covered in media outlets, your company may become much more visible to prospects.

Recruiting new talent

In a lot of cases, spin doctors can not only attract new clients but also potential employees as well. Any PR strategy by a spin doctor that establishes your business as a thought leader will surely increase your profile among the brightest talents in the field. With a spin doctor, you can gradually acquire a reputation as one of your industry’s most sought after employers and you can then use this to accelerate your growth curve.

Read more here, if you want to know about how a spin doctor can help you grow your business.

Retain your existing staff

Employee turnover is a very serious threat in the technology industry. But companies that struggle with understanding why they need a PR and a good spin doctor to enforce that the PR plan suffers from reduced retention and low employee morale. Social media campaigns, industry thought leadership opportunities and a lot of other tactics can create a sense of pride amongst the employees and confirm their decision whether to remain with the company.

Reduced costs

Cost savings can be an added benefit of spin doctor and PR, especially when PR is used with other tactics. By taking advantage of PR and paid media, you can achieve a much greater impact at a low cost than strategies built around an isolated approach.

Improved SEO

When people search for your company, it may be hidden behind a lot of other unrelated pages that happen to share just a few related keywords. Having a better online presence via multiple positive write-ups on different often visited sites can improve your company’s search engine optimization. Being at the top of the search results page can be a great benefit for your company.