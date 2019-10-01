Naked Yoga Model Demonstrates Poses In Her Birthday Suit (NSFW)

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I have mixed feelings about the series photographer Peter Hegre posted on Reddit of his wife, Luba Shumeyko, doing super-advanced yoga poses in the buff. One the one hand, the photographs are undeniably beautiful. On the other hand, well, a lot of things. I hate that they perpetuate the myth that yoga poses are supposed to look a certain way. The fact is, most bodies will never be able to do many of these poses and seeing someone else do them can make the practice seem unapproachable — especially to newbies. Also, sadly, because she is naked, some dope will see these pictures and mistakenly think that yoga is sexually charged practice. Actually, it’s not — or shouldn’t be, I should say. With some recent sex scandals that have rocked the yoga world, you can see how easily those lines get blurred. Naturally, Redditors had various reactions — from discussion of Luba needing to “eat a cheeseburger” to admiration of “her physical strength” to comments about “how much more detail you can see in muscle tone when clothing is off.” Because how could a woman be naked without everyone weighing in? Click through and see what you think about the naked asanas (NSFW).

[Nerve; Huffington Post; Imgur]

Original by Ami Angelowicz