How Designers and Builders Can Get More Clients

A robust digital marketing campaign is an essential and effective tool that interior designers and builders can use to promote their work. When used effectively and to its full potential, digital marketing can increase relevant traffic to a website; showcase work to potential clients; and most importantly, it can help designers and builders get more clients.

Here are 6 effective digital marketing tools that will get designers and builders more clients:

1. Houzz Optimization

The home remodeling and design platform, Houzz, has over 40 million users, 25 million unique monthly visitors, and more than 4 million user-generated photos. When relevant keywords, like interior designers, architects, builders, and contractors, are searched for, the first result on Google is often the Houzz pro directory. This is why Houzz Optimization is essential for getting new clients.

The first position on the Houzz pro directory is a coveted spot that delivers the best ROI for home improvement professionals. This is because an estimated 53% of searchers have been found to click on the first result on Houzz’ pro directory. According to Client Expander, a marketing agency that serves designers and builders, an optimized Houzz profile is the highest ROI marketing activity available to designers and builders.

Getting to a higher position on Houzz’ pro directory can be done in two ways — organically by optimizing your profile or by buying Houzz Pro+ advertising. As the top position on the Houzz pro directory is always a free, organic spot, Houzz optimization is a superior solution to Houzz Pro+.

2. Social Media

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms are a great way to build brand awareness. While it’s ok for designers and builders to manage their social media network in-house for sharing daily posts or a new project, a social media management plan outlined by a professional marketing agency will get far more traffic and clients than unplanned, irregular posts. A marketing agency that specializes in the design industry can create and implement both paid and unpaid posts across social channels so that your target clients are aware of you and your work on the channels that they, not you, prefer.

3. Social Networking For Relationship Building

Social media serves another useful purpose — social networking. Designers and builders can use all the above mentioned social channels to interact with their target audience, comment on trends they like, share their favorite styles with followers, and reach out to more people by talking, discussing, or commenting on their work. Social networking enables designers and builders to build an entire community around their work by creating loyal brand followers, and it attracts new customers too. Best of all, social networking allows the opportunity to build a referral network composed of realtors, landscape architects, and others that serve the same clients.

4. Blogging

Integrating a blog can be an effective way to get traffic to a site — if done right. Blogs can be used to share design tips, offer advice on home renovations, and can cover a range of subject matter that will make people want to come back to the site for more knowledge. A blog can improve search engine ranking, and blogs can be highly effective for long-tail keyword searches as well. For example: if someone is looking for “retro kitchen designs in Chicago,” which is considered a long-tail keyword because it is more specific than just “kitchen design Chicago,” that person will be directed to a site that has a blog on tips for designing retro kitchens in Chicago. As the buyer’s intent is more clear (they know they want a specific type of kitchen), they are more likely to sign on as a client.

5. Newsletters

A newsletter can help designers and builders to generate leads and drive more organic traffic to their website. Decor trends, tips, and advice can all be put into a concise, well-designed newsletter and sent to a database of existing and new clients.

It’s also a great promotional tool. Think of the newsletter as the first conversation you have with your client. Once they ease into the conversation, you give them an in-depth introduction to your work when they access your site through the newsletter. Most of all, newsletters keep your brand on your clients’ minds, so when a need arises, they think of you first.

6. SEO-Focused Content

The best way to improve Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is to create keyword-rich, SEO-focused content for your website that helps to prove the value and relevancy of your site to Google and other search engines. A top search engine position translates into a growth in revenue, which is why it is essential for interior designers and builders to invest in a long-term SEO campaign.

A digital marketing agency that specializes in the design industry can help optimize your website for search engines so that when keywords are searched for, the search engine will put your site on the top of the results page for said searches.

A professional marketing agency combines Search Engine Marketing (SEM) with SEO for best results. SEM entails buying advertised placement on a search engine like Google AdWords, and a holistic marketing campaign will utilize both on-site and off-site SEO to drive traffic to your site. Google’s algorithm uses at least 200 “ranking factors” to determine search positions, and you need a professional marketing agency that understands how these algorithms work to ensure that your site keeps showing up at the top of search results.

These 6 techniques are sure to expand your client load if done properly and regularly. Keep in mind that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recommends that you spend approximately 7- 8% of your gross revenues on marketing. If you don’t, your competitor will, and it’ll put you at a disadvantage.