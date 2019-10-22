602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

My niece is turning 3 this week and her mom – my sister-in-law – told me excitedly about the big party they’re planning for her. She and my brother-in-law are hiring a Dora the Explorer impersonator who is going to do a two-hour activity based on my niece’s favorite “Dora” episode. There will be a Dora cake, of course, and lots of other children and, oh, my sister-in-law hopes my husband and I can make it.

But after experiencing a similar party when our nephew turned 4 a few months ago, the last thing my husband and I care to do is attend another children’s party. What we’d love, instead, is a separate get-together for just the family members so that we might actually spend some quality time with our niece and not fight a bunch of rowdy toddlers for a nugget of her attention. We even made that suggestion to her parents, but they weren’t into the idea. So it looks like if we want to celebrate our niece’s birthday with her at all, it’s a Dora-themed children’s party for us! Did I mention their place is a two-hour commute (each way)?

There goes our Sunday. So…

How Do You Handle Invites To Children’s Parties For Your Friends’ And Family’s Kids?

Go enthusiastically! I’m an overgrown kid myself.

Make a quick appearance but bow out after the cake is served.

Begrudgingly go for the whole thing because I love the kid, but vow to spare my friends and family a similar fate when I become a parent.

Drop off my kid and a gift , and swing back around when the party’s over. Free afternoon — score!

Skip the party and give the kid a gift the next time I see him or her.

I don’t know anyone with kids and I hope it stays that way for a long time!

Other. I’ll explain in the comments!

Original by: Angela Tucker