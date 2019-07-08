How HydraFacials Compare to Other Popular Skin Treatments

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

From eliminating fine lines and wrinkles to reducing the appearance of acne scars, we certainly have a wide selection of cosmetic skin treatments to choose from.

HydraFacial is one of the latest treatments to enter the market and many professionals are stating that it’s one of the most effective facials around today.

We take a closer look and compare it to a few of the other popular skin treatments available today.

HydraFacials – What You Need to Know

The HydraFacial system is designed to clean and exfoliate the skin before a rejuvenating serum is applied that delivers a high dose of peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to your skin. The system’s unique spiral suction tip is what dislodges any impurities and delivers the serum.

HydraFacial treatments are ideal for reducing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, hyper pigmentation, oily skin and mild acne.

When treatments are performed at a reputable facility, patients can expect a painless experience and immediate, long-lasting results.

HydraFacials versus Popular Cosmetic Skin Treatment

Micro-needling

Using a number of tiny needles, the outermost layer of the skin is gently pierced, which activates the collagen production process. More collagen results in smoother, plumper skin and a more youthful appearance. Along with treating some of the common signs of ageing, microneedling can also reduce the appearance of scarring, which is the main reason why a patient would choose this treatment over a HydraFacial.

Microdermabrasion

During a microdermabrasion treatment, an abrasive instrument is used to remove the outer layer of the skin before it is sealed with a rejuvenating serum, leaving the skin feeling soft and radiant. While impurities are manually extracted during microdermabrasion, a HydraFacial uses a gentler approach. However, there are things that microdermabrasion can do that a HydraFacial can’t, removing stretch marks is one of them.

Chemical Peels

Both HydraFacials and chemical peels are ideal for removing dead and damaged skin cells but chemical peels are available in different strengths. Chemical peels are highly effective but they aren’t the best choice for everyone. For example, because certain types of acid are used, they can’t be used on patients with certain skin disorders. Chemical peels are also more ideal for patients with lighter skin, while HydraFacial treatments can be used on all skin tones. Both of these treatments are perfect for treating lines, wrinkles and age spots but if you have sensitive or darker skin or a specific skin disorder, a HydraFacial is a better choice.

IPL Photofacial

This facial rejuvenation treatment uses intense pulses of light to correct age spots, large pores, skin discoloration and more. As the light penetrates the skin, it causes blood vessels to restrict and increases collagen production, which reduces redness and common signs of ageing. One downside is that IPL treatments don’t always work on deeper discoloration. On the plus side, it is a gentle and minimally invasive treatment that can be completed in 30 minutes or less. If you are struggling with surface discoloration or a mild case of rosacea, IPL photofacial is a good treatment option. However, those with darker skin tones or deeper wrinkles and scarring would benefit from a different treatment.

Overall, deciding on a treatment will depend on your skin tone as well as the condition you want to treat.