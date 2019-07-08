Tips for babies to avoid choking

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Risk of choking can be very scary for parents who are starting to feed their baby with solid food. It is one of the most common causes of accidental death in babies and younger children. You can prevent it by being smart and learning all the necessary information before you starts giving solids to your child. It’s good to consult a pediatrician and take a CPR course. For more information, check yourdoctors.online website.

Number one tip for parents is not to start giving solids to their baby too soon. It’s a major step for a baby and they need to be prepared for it. You can start giving them purees when they are about four months old or more, but don’t let them try to chew on food before they are at least eight months old. When you do, chop it properly so it doesn’t get stuck in their throat.

Accidents happen when you least expect it, so make sure you stay close while your child is eating. They must sit upright in their chair and not have access to any small objects that they could put into their mouth. These types of accidents happen very fast, so never leave children alone to eat.

Avoid giving them food that gets stuck in their mouth easily, such as popcorn, fish with bones, whole grapes, cheese chunks, peanut butter, nuts and seeds, hard candies, dry fruit and hot dogs.

Your baby needs to take time while eating so doesn’t try to rush them. They can develop bad eating habits and get too much food into their mouth, which leads to a higher risk of choking.

Never allow them to run with food in their mouth; it is very dangerous since they could fall and inhale parts of the food that were meant to be eaten.

Before buying any toys, check if the toy is acceptable for their age. Many toys contain choking hazards that could cause big trouble if they swallow it. The toy needs to be a certain size and shape to prevent babies from putting them into their little mouth. Make sure you take a close look at their toys and see if they are damaged, broken or torn. They should be fixed before being returned to a child to play with.

Keep your child away from fridge magnets; put them high enough so they are unable to reach them. If you have older children, learn them to clean up and collect their toys after they are done playing with them, since their toys may harm their younger brother or sister. Older children need to be very responsible as well as their parents in order to keep the little ones safe.

In case of an emergency, you need to be prepared and learn to remain calm. If you freak out your baby might freak out and get scared as well. Keep emergency numbers list close, such as police numbers, fire department, hospitals, poison control, doctors and others. Being smart and prepared for those kinds of situations could save a life.