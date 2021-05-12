How The Pandemic Is Affecting ZTE’s 5G Development

The 5th Generation Mobile Network has revolutionized global communications and technologies. It has impacted the largest economies, industries, and e-commerce sectors of the world. The era of 5G has drastically enhanced the quality of communication and functioning through all major sections of society, be it healthcare, finance, or hospitality. It is primarily because of this revolutionary technology that large-scale machines, devices, and gadgets can be connected through the exceptional 5G network.

A communication operation can be helmed successfully if the 5G network is strong, speedy, and reliable. ZTE 5G is known to deliver an augmented multi-Gbps speed, impeccable service quality, and enhanced customer experience. Read further to discover the impact of the global pandemic on ZTE’s fundamental functioning, performance, and future strategies.

Combating the challenges through strengthened R&D

As the global pandemic strikes in, ZTE has enforced several alterations in its internal processes, core approaches, and future strategies in order to sustain its optimal functioning and unbeatable performance. Since all companies and workspaces have transformed from high-touch to high-tech ecosystems, the demand for internet capacity has increased dramatically. To leverage this opportunity and deliver effective results, ZTE 5G has increased its investment in R&D by 15%.

Since the digital ecosystem is more reliable than ever on telecommunication infrastructure, ZTE has witnessed major growth in global revenue, courtesy of the precipitous escalation in demand. As a result, the company shall anchor larger investments towards its future strategies like the AR and VR Hologram technologies.

Simplifying the transitional process

ZTE offers amplified communication networks and innovative telemedicine and distance learning tools to major industries and institutions as support during the pandemic. ZTE has also pioneered several advanced technologies and 5G solutions like SSB 1+X and Super DSS to simplify the 5G deployment and offer increased coverage to its global consumers for effective national and international communication.

Since healthcare is the hinge of all communities during the pandemic, ZTE partnered with its operators to offer communication networks for secured digital consultations, mobile diagnosis and treatment services, uninterrupted live-broadcasting, emergency video conferencing methods, and much more to several medical institutions across the globe.

Ever since the outbreak, the company has also successfully unfurled several innovations on societal levels. To curb the spread of the virus, the company introduced a temperature tracker that incorporates AI and thermal imaging techniques to report a video cloud pandemic prevention and control solution. This is an unmanned screening process and an incredible step to gain back normalcy.

Inching closer through the 5G technology

An evident impact of the pandemic is witnessed in the educational sphere of developing and under-developed countries of the world. ZTE aims at creating a substantial difference in communities where Internet access is regarded as a luxury, and digital learning is still foreign.

ZTE 5G established an outlay of communication infrastructure for the benefit of educational institutions across the world. The network offers speedy connection, high-resolution videos, and low power consumption. ZTE coordinated with local operators to set this network up and running as soon as schools and colleges were shut.

In order to facilitate effective distance learning, ZTE instantaneously launched a high-quality home cloud classroom that purveys high-res video conferencing and efficient online learning methods. The resilient spectrum of ZTE’s 5G network offers a clearer air interface.

The avant-garde 5G network supports dual-mode, meaning NSA and SA-abled devices. Since the company has been one of the first innovators in the 5G sphere, it aims at leveraging the head start to develop many more revolutionary technologies like Massive MIMO that shall simplify the lives of various professional endeavors. The AR and VR projects next in ZTE’s future timeline shall also help anchor growth and development in all sectors, including education and healthcare.

Making headway for a brighter tomorrow

As daunting as the coronavirus outbreak has been, ZTE has outweighed the cons through several profitable strategies and the unswerving pursuit of setting benchmark standards in customer services and technological advancement. The stellar industrial portfolio and global testimonials speak volumes about ZTE 5G’s commitment to creating a better future.

The eco-friendly approach towards the deployment of 5G networks is a stride for sustainability and environmental responsibility. ZTE has incorporated a Power Pilot feature that reduces the power consumption of the user significantly. Statistically speaking, this greener technology shall be responsible for saving up to at least a billion U.S dollars on a year’s electricity bill.

ZTE is also successfully leading a futuristic technology called the ATG technology that allows easy, clear, and effective communication even in sky-scraping towers or even on a flight. This game-changing technology shall bring significant transformations in the travel industry.

As a method to unfold its 5G future, ZTE is soon to launch 5G applications in partnership with more than 500 industries from different countries. The applications aim at creating impactful transformations in pivotal departments like education, healthcare, travel, energy, and transport.

One of the many innovations originating from their own manufacturing plants, ZTE has also pioneered 5G network-powered intelligence manufacturing processes that upscale growth and productivity. These production processes are completely automated. The backend technology behind the automated process is the 5G network. The network facilitates effective machine-to-machine communication, thereby allowing an unmanned manufacturing system.

Yet another of the organization’s futuristic ventures is the launch of the 5G smart ports. Since online retail stores have seen colossal growth in traffic over the pandemic period, several major ports report the problem of congestion. Goods are mishandled and delivered ineffectively. To combat this issue on a large scale, ZTE has launched the deployment of 5G smart ports. This has led to the efficiency in handling containers and super fast deliveries.

Conclusion

The company has been successful at molding its future strategies and approaches in conformity with the new normal. Despite the challenges that the pandemic had to pose, ZTE has risen with colors of victory. The shift from a high-touch ecosystem to a universally digital ecosystem has helped evaluate the dynamics of ZTE’s 5G network and the future shall only unfurl high-tech communication solutions for the betterment of the world.