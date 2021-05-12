Why is Tree Removal Expensive? 

Tree removal cost varies due to various reasons; complexity, location, tree size, and time taken.

Tree work has a wide range of costs depending on the services needed. Even if trees are essential to human beings and animals, sometimes they lead to a lot of damage. It is excellent to consider removing a tree if deemed dangerous to the environment. Some trees lead to catastrophic fires that sometimes cause deaths, injuries, and property loss.

Trees are expensive to remove, so if they are healthy and aren’t in the way of any structures, it would save a lot of money if they weren’t cut.

The average cost of tree removal

One of the biggest factors affecting the cost is the size of the tree, so we are going to break down cost based on tree size. According to Go Tree Quotes the average cost of tree removal is $1,125. The minimum cost is generally $250 and the maximum is $10,000.

Small tree: $225 – $500

Medium tree: $500 – $900

Large tree: $900 – $2,500

X Large Tree: $2500 -$4500

Reasons Why Tree Removal is Expensive

It is expensive to remove trees because of the difficulty and the special equipment needed to get the job done. Most tree services have over $150,000 in equipment, not to mention the large insurance overheads they need to pay just to operate.

For most arborists, insurance, licenses and arboriculture qualifications are needed to get a job. But they also need to pay a highly skilled crew a premium wage to ensure they also have the skill level to assist in the removal of large, dead or dangerous trees.

Other Factors Affecting Tree Removal Prices

Tree removal cost can only be determined once the arborists in charge inspect it. The average price range for cutting trees is $150 – $1500. However, the following factors affect the removal cost:

Location – The closer the tree is to homes or amenities like power lines, the trickier and more expensive it is to remove since the arborists are so careful to avoid damages. Also trees in backyards with poor access take longer to remove so the cost goes up. Size of the tree – Larger trees cost more to remove because they need more staffing and equipment. Client specification – Needs of the clients are always put first. If the client doesn’t want the lawn to be driven on, more expensive ways are used. Some clients prefer to have the whole tree removed and the area cleaned Professionally, while some prefer to remove stamps and clean the area themselves because it cuts on costs. Equipment needs – If rigs, stamp shredders, or cranes are used, the cost of removal will be high. Time and crew required – The above factors determine the amount of time and people used for the job. If there is a large crew, the expenses become higher. Condition – if a tree is weak, sick, or dead, it costs less to remove it than when it is healthy and robust. Stump removal – Opting to include the removal of the stump can add 10 – 15% to the cost of tree removal. It is a time consuming process and requires specialized equipment to carry out. Emergency work – Any kind of emergency tree work such as storm damage, trees fallen on house or power lines will always carry a premium. Demand – The demand for tree services at any one time is going to affect how much they charge. In winter, demand is lower so generally they charge cheaper prices to ensure they get enough work to see them through to the warmer months.

Other services that are not included in the tree removal price that may increase the total cost include stump removal, tree trunk removal, and travel expenses.

Can you Negotiate Tree Removal?

If the tree removal services are too expensive, you can negotiate with them and offer to do some of the easier things like cleaning up yourself. See below for other tips on saving on tree removal cost. It is also essential to know the average prices of different services to avoid being overcharged.

For the extra services that cost money, like travel expenses, you can look for arborists near you. You can also ask them to leave the tree stump because shredding personally cuts many costs.

How to Find the Best Local Tree Service

Removing trees can be pretty dangerous. That is why professional arborists are needed for the job because they are careful, highly trained to operate above ground level, and use tools. Trained personnel also know how to handle different tree types and conditions. This is why it is vital to hire someone qualified for the job.

An arborist should have insurance and a license. In case of an accident during a project, any damaged property or injury is compensated. They should also have certificates to show that they are trained to operate tools. A diploma in arborist with sound credentials is essential. The hired arborists should have protective gear like helmets to avoid hurting themselves during work.

Conclusion

There should be a good reason to cut trees because excessive removal of trees can be wrong for the ecosystem. The environment would stop being favorable for all living things, and as a result, the world would be infested with a lot of diseases. Government guidelines on tree protection should be adhered to and permit used before anyone can remove a tree.

Unless a tree is dangerous to people close to it or spreads disease to other trees, it should be taken care of and protected. Trees are the future of the world.