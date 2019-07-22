How RAG has helped thousand of Artists and their Careers

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Recording Artists Guild or RAG for short is a non-profit organization created by artists in order to help other artists succeed in the music industry. Since 2009, RAG has offered its members important tools for helping artists connect to other industry experts and to collaborate with other artists. In this article, you can read about what RAG does, how they can help you, and who can apply to be in the program. Let’s take a look:

How rag.org can help you

1. Monthly Master Classes

Each month, you will receive multiple Master Class video as a part of the package. Every class will go over the important actions that you should take. The classes include topics such as how to schedule releases, branding, merchandise development, and getting responses from music reviewers and bloggers.

2. Recording Freeware, Spotify curator, and music blogger directories

The monthly membership package also includes great tools and information for the creative side of the business. You will receive freeware links, Spotify Curator Directories with minimum 35 playlists, and a list of bloggers and reviewers that you can get in touch with.

3. Song Licensing

Over the past decade, RAG has helped various artist get their songs in TV series, movies, and commercials with famous people such as Danny Trejo, 50 Cent, Robert De Niro, and more.

4. Music Distribution

You will be able to distribute your song to hundreds of the most popular streaming and download platforms such as Apple Music, Napster, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Google Play, Pandora, and many more. You will be able to keep track of your revenue and keep 100% of your revenue as long as you are a member of RAG.

5. Health and Dental Benefits

When you become a RAG member, you can sign up for their health and dental discounts and benefits program. RAG is one of the few organizations that offer such benefits to individuals simply because they are in the recording business.

The RAG Application

With the RAG app, you can get access to practical resources and tools that will support your career on many levels. You will be able to see and post events, connect with other artists and members, generate an e-split sheet, find events and event opportunities, access the RAG Distribution portal, sell and buy merchandise, and many more things.

RAG Digital Distribution

As a PRO member, you will gain unlimited digital distribution worldwide on all popular streaming platforms such as Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandore, and iTunes. And you will be able to keep 100% of your revenue. Associate RAG members gain 1 single release monthly and keep 80% of their revenue. Hence, you will be able to keep your profit and boost your.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things and benefits that come with a RAG membership that can help boost your career, as well as generate more revenue. Hence, do not waste any more time and start your RAG membership today.