Best 5 Rakhi Gifts For Brothers Who Love Beverages

The likes and dislikes of your brother are best known to you because he means the world to you. You plan to send unique gifts to your pampered sibling that he likes and prefers the most. But, you must have been giving him the same clichéd gifts every year on Raksha Bandhan.

It is often bewildering to select a suitable present from the variety of options available online. But, if you are planning to send him something which will be useful and cherishable, there are some Rakhi ideas.

Check some of the ideas enlisted below

Mugs With Quotes Are Memorable Tokens Of Love

If your sibling loves chocolates then send him this fabulous combo which includes a beautiful mug with a heart touching “You are the best!” quote, a splendid shimmering stone studded Rakhi along with Roli and chawal for tika ritual, and yummy Ferrero Rocher chocolates. The mug will make his heart feel your affection towards him and the love that you have sent through this amazing combo.

Trio Combos Send Love Unlimited

Send love through this trio which includes mouth-watering rasgullas, a beautiful “Happy Rakshabandhan” printed mug and a spectacular silver Rakhi. If your brother loves beverages, you can add a bottle of Tropicana juice of your choice. This healthy and special combo is available at a discounted price and does not miss the chance to grab this amazing offer.

Childhood Nostalgia Work Wonders

You can send a personalized mug with an adorable childhood picture of you two. This picture will always remind him of you and the beautiful times that you both have spent together. Along with this send him a classy Rakhi which he can flaunt on his wrist along with roli and chawal and a box of appetizing motichoor laddoos. Your brother’s heart will be filled with immense joy on receiving this gift on the day of Rakshabandhan.

Cards With Rakhi And Mugs Make It Just Complete

Send love through a beautifully quoted greetings card, a printed coffee mug, a splendid pearl along with Roli and chawal along with a Cadbury celebrations box. He will be delighted after receiving this gift delivery. Add a 500 ml bottle of Appy Fizz along with this attractive combo.

While buying the mugs, ensure that you are checking all the colors and shapes available. For little siblings, mugs with cartoon figures would be adorable. While for teenage, cool quotes matter a lot. This present would surely be used by your brother every day. The moment he sips the beverage, he would remember you for this lovely and useful present. Be it milk, health drinks, or other beverages. The mug would be of great for a person who loves to have liquid treats.

Yet another unique personalized mug, with names of you and your brother printed on them, is one of our bestsellers. This combo also includes a stone studded golden Rakhi, Roli, and chawal, along with with a beautiful Ganesha idol, two yummy Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolates and a box of delicious Kaju katli sweets. Celebrate your special bond by sending this unusual gift hamper. Mugs also fit in this traditional celebration, perfectly.

Celebrate the special bond in a unique way by sending unique gifts for your darling sibling. He is going to treasure these beautiful presents and appreciate the efforts that you have put in, from the core of his heart.

