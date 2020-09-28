How Technology Opened Avenues for Gaming Enthusiasts?

Technology has completely changed the way we used to play games! There were times when games were used as a synonym for fun and entertainment. With the advent of time, we started appreciating games because they stimulate our cognitive skills and release serotonin, the happy chemical. As technology became more advanced, the allure of playing games increased. Nowadays, there are numerous online games that are providing the opportunity for the players to earn big and pursue gaming as a full-time profession.

Online Gaming – A Prosperous Career Option?

We all are aware of the fact the gaming industry is gaining huge traction in the marketplace and millennials are leaving no stone unturned to take the advantage of the same. Many people don’t know that there are various prosperous career options in the world of online gaming. The increased internet penetration has created a humongous demand for online games and empowered the gaming industry to grow at a fast pace. From becoming a game designer to a game programmer to a full-time game streamer, there are a plethora of career options for the aspirants who want to make a difference by doing something unconventional and out-of-the-box.

There are zillion career opportunities available in the gaming industry which you can utilize to make it in the gaming world. Let’s do a deeper dive and learn about the untold avenues in the gaming sector:

Game Developer/Programmer: If you have an innate desire towards the game and willing to be a game developer, you must focus on acquiring relevant education in animation, graphic designing, and technology. If you are in high school and want to prepare yourself right from the start, focus on gaining the computer knowledge in programming languages. Otherwise, you can also enroll yourself in various professional certifications in game designing and development. In this career field, you will get a chance to develop the storylines and characters, work together with the creative and marketing to develop the best as per the audience preferences, and translate your technical skills in innovative game set-ups.

Full-Time or Part-Time Game Streamers: Over the past few years, the online gaming industry has evolved from a play-to-win sport to something more like entertainment where players stream their favorite games online to engage with the audience. It won’t be wrong to say that live streaming games have revolutionized the gaming industry and made gaming a real career. You can choose streaming and gaming as a lifelong vocation and earn in lakhs and crores, provided you have good skills and stay consistent.

Game Coach: You can choose to be a game coach and amp up your career in the gaming industry. No matter if you want to be a poker coach or battle royale expert coach, you should have strong knowledge and understanding of the game. For instance, if you have good poker skills and see yourself training aspiring poker players, you should have a good experience under your belt. You must always look forward to being apprised of the industry trends and hone your skills on leading poker platforms such as Adda52. Apart from this, you should possess strong management orientation along with an understanding of how to mentor players with different mindsets and help them develop as a professional. Keep this thing in mind that as a coach, you should never stop learning and honing your skills.

As a game coach, you are in charge of your players’ performance. Before you ensure their success, you have to take care of your success. Working on your self-development can have a huge impact on your effectiveness, no matter what online game you coach.

Games Animator: If you feel that you have the talent of creating memorable and inspiring characters that are visually appealing to modern gamers, then you must consider the role of games animator. Modern gamers run after those games that are visually appealing and comprise interesting characters that add to the thrill. Therefore, many large companies are looking to hire talented game animators and offer them lucrative packages.

Online Game Commentator: With good gaming knowledge and exceptional communication skills, you can also choose to become an online game commentator. Online game commentators are responsible for binding the audience with their engaging commentating which is filled with excitement, enthusiasm, and passion. They are the ones who inject colors and thrill to the tournaments and guide the audience about the moves of each team or player. They add vibrance to the gaming atmosphere and tell what is happening in the online tournament.

If you have the right skills, you can make your way up to the top from commentating at a local level. Just find some broadcasters and show them your game knowledge and commentating skills. As very few jobs are advertised for this specific role, you need to work on building a network in the game industry who can let you know about the vacancies.

Professional Gamer: With impeccable gaming skills, you can simply become a professional gamer, partake in big online tournaments and let the world know about your skills and talent. It is one of the lucrative career options in gaming and can give you fortunes in life. To become a professional gamer, you should be incredibly talented, dedicated, and devoted to the game. Your earnings will depend on your talent and skills. If you become a renowned game in the industry, you can also earn a lot from sponsored tournaments and personal sponsorships.

If you want to unlock new avenues for yourself in the gaming industry, you should keep this thing in mind that you are stepping into a thrilling but competitive field. You need to be creative, tech-savvy, and open to face new challenges (after all it makes the journey challenging). It is always an interesting and unique career for those who are passionate about creating new or advanced systems or influencing the gaming audience worldwide with your impeccable gaming skills.