Right Way to Conduct Sugaring and More

Sugaring is one of the oldest methods of hair removal. It has been prevalent since a long time and is loved by women around the world. Those who try this method seldom switch to any other. There are several advantages attached to this method but the best part is that it can be conducted at home with little effort. So, one does not have to depend on another person to carry it out. Sugaring treatment is particularly apt for sensitive areas such as bikini line and underarms. It is also preferred for removal of facial hair.

In this article, we shall learn about the right way to conduct this procedure as well as pre and post sugaring care. You will also get to know as to why this is considered the best technique to get rid of unwanted hair. So, let’s get started:

The Right Way to Conduct Sugaring

Sugaring paste is made of natural ingredients such as sugar, lemon juice and water. These ingredients are blended well in the right quantity to prepare an effective paste that removes hair effortlessly. Here is a look at the steps involved in the process:

Start by warming up the paste. You can easily do so on a gas burner. Remember, quite unlike the wax, it needs to be warmed slightly and not heated much.

Now, apply the warm paste evenly on the area that needs to be treated.

The paste must be applied in the the opposite direction of the hair growth.

Next, it should be pressed hard so that it sticks well.

It is time now to pull the paste so as to rid your skin of the unwanted hair. You can hold the applied paste from the edge and pull it quickly in the direction of the hair growth. Alternatively, you can use wax strips to pull the same. For this, the strip needs to be placed on the paste and pulled the same way. Top brands such as sugarmesmooth offer proprietary flicker applicator that has especially been designed to pull off hair with ease. It can be your saviour during Brazilian wax as it helps in getting rid of the hair without pain and irritation. It also prevents ingrown hair.

It is important to ensure that you apply and pull the paste in the right direction in order to get the desired outcome. You can carry out the procedure section by section by repeating the aforementioned steps. Made of natural ingredients, sugaring is absolutely soft on the skin. So, you can re-apply it on the same area multiple times in case some patch of hair remains unpulled. You can also apply it on sensitive spots such as the bikini area, underarms and face. However, it is suggested to do a small patch test to see how your skin reacts to it before starting with the full fledged procedure.

Pre Sugaring Care

There is nothing much that needs to be taken care of before conducting this treatment. Only the following points need to be kept in mind:

You must not apply moisturizer or cream before the treatment. It would be better if you avoid these at least few hours before your appointment. You may wash off your skin with soap in case you happen to apply such products.

It is advised to avoid deodorant when planning to get underarms sugared.

Do not use scrub on the day of the appointment as well as a day before.

Ideally the growth must be 1/4 of an inch long at the time of conducting the procedure.

Post Sugaring Care

Here is a look at the various things you need to take care of after undergoing this treatment:

You may take a cold shower or wipe off the treated area with a damp cloth post the procedure. This is enough to clean the skin and get rid of any stickiness the paste may have left.

It is suggested not to exfoliate the skin for at least 2 days after the treatment.

Sauna, steam bath and strenuous exercises must strictly be avoided as they cause sweat that can result in itchiness.

It is not a good idea to touch or scratch the area that has undergone treatment for at least 2 days as the skin becomes very sensitive post the procedure.

Soft cotton clothes should be worn post sugaring while tight synthetic ones should be avoided for at least a day or two.

It is also advised not to apply scented creams and deodorants for 24 hours at least.

What Makes Sugaring a Great Choice?

Here is why it is a great idea to try sugaring:

Organic Procedure

This paste is devoid of any kind of harmful chemicals. It is purely made of natural ingredients and is thus absolutely skin friendly.

No Cuts, Bruises or Redness

Unlike shaving and waxing, there is no need to worry about cuts and redness when you opt for sugaring. You don’t need to worry about any burn marks either as you do not require applying the paste hot.

Painless Procedure

This organic paste enters the hair follicles and lubricates the roots. Thus, one does not feel pain as the hair are pulled out.

Forget about Ingrown Hair

The possibility of ingrown hair is reduced substantially with this procedure. This means you get a flawless, hairless skin.

Slows Growth

This unique process weakens the hair follicles and damages them ultimately. This slows down the hair growth over a period of time. What can be better than this?

Hassle Free Procedure

You can easily carry it out at home with minimal tools and little effort.

We hope this gives you a clear idea about the way sugaring should be carried out and as to why it has become a preferred hair removal method. So, follow the step by step guide shared above to carry out the procedure. Also, don’t forget to follow the pre and post sugaring care tips for best results.