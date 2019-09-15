How The Music Industry Have Been Affected by Hip-Hop

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When some kids on the block in South Bronx New York started to set out to look for ways to make a party ‘lit’ in 1973, it never crossed their minds that they were laying down the foundation for one of the biggest revolution in the music industry.

At least not until other non-black acts like Eminem entered the hip-hop and greatly helped build bridges to cross over to the white market. The process has taken time, but we are where we are now.

Hip hop is one of the most profitable genres in America currently, and it continues to influence the music market significantly.

To fully get immersed in the hip-hop music industry, you need to understand the influence of hip-hop on the music industry fully.

This will help you get a clear picture of the potential in the industry and the direction in which the industry is headed. There are several ways in which hip-hop has impacted the music industry.

Here are some of the ways how hip-hop has influenced the music industry and continues to influence the industry.

Hip-hop has increased the diversity of pop music.

Hip-hop has greatly increased the diversity of the pop genre by giving rise to a lot of other different genres arising from hip hop like Crunk, Snap music, Glitch hop, Wonky music among other different genres that have stemmed directly or indirectly from hip-hop over the years.

The statement that hip-hop has revolutionized the music industry has sparked hot debates over the years as critics argue that the music industry was already on the evolution path before hip-hop.

It is, however, agreeable that though difficult to quantify precisely, the revolution adopted a rather fast pace after hip-hop was introduced to the market.

Hip-hop has infused the music industry with dance moves.

Hip-hop has always infused the music industry with new fresh dance moves that other genres musicians adopt for their videos. Who can forget the famous dab or the Whip and Nae Nae just to mention some of the most recent?

These hip-hop moves have gone ahead to spark the creation of TV shows for some mainstream TV channels like ‘so you think you can dance’ and many other shows.