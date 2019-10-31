How to be a great painter with no previous experience

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Being an artist is probably one of the most interesting professions. Today, you have tons of different forms of art. You can be a digital artist, a traditional artist that paints on a canvas, and music is also considered an art so you can be a music producer as well.

However, today we’re focusing on painting, so let’s take a look at some of the best ways that you can become a great painter without any previous experience.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Before we go in-depth on the subject, you need to realize that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and you can never expect every single person on the planet to like your paintings, no matter how good you think they are. The same goes for you as well, we’re pretty sure that if you take some famous paintings from all the top-tier painters in the world, you probably won’t even like most of them. Some things just don’t seem as appealing to us as they do to someone else.

Try focusing on abstract art

There’s a trick that not many new painters know about, but we’re here to help you uncover some secrets, so hear us out. Painting things that real require you to have previous experience, knowledge and a steady hand. For example, if you are painting a human, and you don’t do it really well, people are going to complain that the human doesn’t really look like a human at all. This is something that can be used against you and you’ll be labeled as an unskilled painter.

This is why most novice painters are starting to focus on abstract things at first until they really get their skill going. Painting unrealistic things is your own world and nobody can tell you that things aren’t looking like they do in the real one, simply because they’ve never seen one of those in the real world before.

When you finally start adding some realistic elements in your paintings and your hands get steadier, you can move on to painting portraits and things from the real world. Also, there a tons of useful kits that you can practice on in order to become better, so feel free to click here if you want to learn more.

Watching guides and tutorials

Sometimes you are able to improve a lot by simply watching how other painters do their job and what their thoughts behind their actions are. By understanding the way their mind works when commanding their hand to move and draw a line, you will be developing your own thought-process as well, and when the time finally comes to paint on your own, you’ll see that you’ve learned some things as well. Besides, watching someone that’s better than you in what you’re doing is always a great way to improve, not just in painting but in everything else in life.

Creating your own style is a must as well. Nobody is really saying that Picasso is a bad painter because everything he does looks like a child’s work, simply because they know it’s his style. If you develop your own style, nobody is going to judge it because that’s unique and belongs to you, it’s just how you express yourself as an artist.