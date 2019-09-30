How to become popular on tiktok

TikTok is a social media platform where acting lovers can make videos with lip-syncing, dancing or acting. These days TikTok craze is something more and more people join in and they are people all around the world.
As this popular application is available for every iOS and Android on Play Store, that’s why people can download it for free.
Additionally, this app has vast options of 75 different languages of various countries. While the main features it provides are background music for videos with good sound quality and effects. Tiktok filters are very famous as they provide a very sleek picture of the performer thus making them beautiful.
Therefore, TikTok has become a new platform for all the actors and people who want to perform with their talents. It has regular like and comments reactions available while people can also share some videos with friends and family.
However, some accounts are private and personal so it is impossible to download or share these videos. Duets are also a very popular genre of TikTok as it is more entertaining and two performers act together. But truly it also requires a lot of tricks to become popular on this platform, as many times daily video updates are not enough.
Humor, fun, and entertainment
Good laughter worth your precious time! The publiclike comedy a lot as it is the best thing for entertainment and fun. Similarly, TikTok has a good place for comedy, the lip-syncing makes it look more entertaining while dancing on famous funny songs can also make someone popular.
Then again, TikTok has its own inside jokes, that’s why, if someone focuses on comedy and funny videos then there are great chances of getting popular instantly.
Appealing videos with good looks and location
Sometimes only good looks and great locations are all you need the most. The TikTok is not all about how much you are good at lip-syncing? But it requires a good presentation of oneself in terms of looks and dressing.
Factually, each video requires a different dress or makeup, but working accordingly is the key. However, we get limited to locations, but still selecting a relevant place, according to the song theme is another plus point.
While working on these facts one would become able to make appealing videos which can catch attention in no time.
Look for trends
Then again the only trend works or we can say trends get searched by the audience frequently season to season. So, choosing a trendy genre would be very helpful in becoming famous while accepting or creating challenges are other ways to get searched for.
Hashtags
Simple SEO or hashtags are also very important in order to stay on daily feeds, this application used to bring the most common hashtags on the screen for the users.
