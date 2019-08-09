How to Capture Awesome Pictures of Your Pets

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As the great poet George Eliot once said, “Animals are such agreeable friends– they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” For these reasons, pets are valued members of a family. They provide unconditional love and support and enrich our lives.

Taking pictures of your pets is a great way to remember how they’ve touched your life, long after they’re gone. Here are some tips for capturing awesome photos of your pets.

Lighting Matters

Whether you’re trying to get a clear shot to send to Instapainting to have a custom pet portrait painted or you’re trying to get 500 likes on Fido’s personal Instagram, lighting is key for great photography. Natural light is always preferable to indoor lighting unless you have the equipment for diffused white light. Being outside on a gray, overcast day will allow for shadow-free images that pop.

For beautiful outdoor photos of your pet, try taking photos during the golden hour: the period of time right before the sunset or immediately following the sunrise. This is a great time to capture the glow of the sun without having to worry too much about troublesome shadows. It’s also a great time to capture silhouette style photos of your pets.

Meet Them Where They Thrive

Whether you’re trying to capture photos of your extremely independent cat or a playful chipper cockatiel, you should be trying to capture their personality. The best way to do that is to meet them where they thrive, rather than forcing them into poses that you like. Capture them where they’re happiest, whether it’s playing at the dog park or curled up in a patch of sun.

Another thing to keep in mind when trying to get great photos of your pets is to get on their level. Your eye level is generally quite a bit higher than theirs. Get down so that you’re capturing the world from their perspective and focusing on them in a way that shows your love and devotion.

Shutter Speeds and Burst Shots

Getting your pet to stay still can be challenging and frustrating. You can expect to have quite a few blurry photos before capturing the perfect shot. However, by learning a bit about shutter speed and using burst shots, you’ll be able to get photos of your pet in action.

Without going into too much detail about shutter speed, which is an entire lesson in photography, slower shutter speeds allow you to capture darker, still scenes. Faster shutter speeds allow you to capture motion. Using a faster shutter speed, or burst shots if you use a phone, will allow you to capture your pet as they frolic and play.

Use a Rewards System

An image went viral recently of a person tempting their dog to sit still for a picture and look at the camera by sticking a piece of salami to their phone. The result? A lovely, posed photo of their dog (who was happy to receive the treat when the session was done).

Your pet, like any professional model, deserves to be rewarded for their efforts. Tempt them with their favorite treat or a new toy as a reward. If you plan on taking photos of your pet on a regular basis, consider getting a pet supply subscription box so that you always have a fresh rotation of treats and toys to work with.

Take Breaks

The constant commands and blurry shots can be frustrating for both you and your pets. Take lots of breaks and give everyone time to reset before trying again. It might take a little extra training to get the shot you want. Refrain from scolding your pet if they aren’t cooperating with you. After all, this isn’t a part of their regular routine.

Taking photos of your pets are meant to be an enjoyable experience that you can share. Have fun with it, try some different approaches, and cherish the memories you capture.