CBD & Libido

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even though the phenomenon surrounding CBD products is relatively new, using cannabis as a sex enhancer isn’t. It’s basically an open secret that marijuana can increase sensitivity and the euphoric feelings associated with sex, but what about CBD?

For those that don’t know, cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the chemical compounds found in cannabis plants. However, unlike THC, it does not cause the “high” that is commonly associated with marijuana. While CBD does not have psychoactive effects on the mind, it’s apparent from scientific studies that it does have positive effects on the body. As a result of this research, many companies have already added CBD to just about every product you can think of, including those designed to help you in the bedroom. CBD lubricants are one example, and people who advocate for them claim benefits such as a libido boost and increased sexual pleasure. Yet, while CBD seems to be a buzzword heard everywhere lately, can it actually help you in your sex life?

How Does CBD Affect Libido?

To answer this question, we need to take a look at the ways in which we already know CBD works in the body. Simply put, CBD interacts with the body by bonding with tiny receptors located primarily in the central nervous system, but also those located in other systems, such as the digestive tract. These receptors make up what scientists call the endocannabinoid system, or ECS, for short. By interacting with these receptors, CBD induces reactions in the body that stimulate the various systems. The body responds in a variety of ways, primarily with an anti-inflammatory and anti-convulsant response.

Scientific Research

Because cannabis use has been illegal for many years in most areas, there is not much long-term research regarding CBD. However, thanks to the easing of federal restrictions on hemp, many studies are currently underway, and some are already beginning to publish their results. In at least one study, researchers have found ECS receptors in the sexual reproductive organs and fluids in both males and females. However, so far, researchers cannot agree on whether or not CBD boosts libido, or decreases it. Anecdotal evidence from users suggests there may be a link between libido and the amount of CBD taken. Reportedly, the degree to which CBD, and cannabis in general, affects libido seems to depend on how much a person uses. Users report an increase in libido initially when taking smaller amounts, but as the dosage increases, there appears to be a significant drop in sex drive. Over saturation of the compound may be partly responsible, as CBD is known to have relaxing effects. However, other research suggests that CBD may improve libido by reducing anxiety. People who may have anxiety in regards to their sexual performance might find relief of that anxiety causes their desire for sex to increase. Because of this, many reports about CBD increasing sex drive are anecdotal.

Does CBD Have Other Sexual Benefits?

Again, due to a lack of research, it’s difficult to answer this question definitively. However, Ayurveda practitioners have used Cannabis sativa, for many years, to improve ejaculatory function and sexual performance. Ayurveda is a holistic medicine system with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. Additionally, recent studies have shown that CBD oil can help cleanse toxins and prevent them from building up in fat cells. CBD has also been proven to stimulate proper hormone production positively. This can help ease sexual dysfunctions, such as infertility and impotency. How exactly CBD may help with ED is still unknown, but one theory suggests that because CBD helps relax the blood vessels and promotes blood flow, it can help relieve ED and promote longer-lasting sex.

For women who may struggle with dryness or painful sex, adding a lubricant can improve their experience. Some CBD companies offer CBD infused lubricants as a means to enhance sexual pleasure. Because CBD acts as an anti-inflammatory, using it as a topical could theoretically make sex more comfortable for some people. However, there aren’t any studies specifically on CBD and lubrication, so it is extremely important to consult your doctor or health care practitioner before using CBD products like these.

In conclusion, it’s certainly possible that CBD could reduce ED, enhance sexual pleasure, and boost libido, but there’s not enough current research to prove these theories.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Fortunately, the potential side effects of CBD are generally mild, even at higher doses. Most people don’t experience any negative side effects, but those that do report loss of appetite, upset stomach or fatigue after using CBD.

It is important to note that while CBD may have benefits when it comes to sex, scientists have concerns about how using the cannabis plant affects fertility. The key consideration here is that these are the effects of marijuana as a whole, which contains lots of compounds, including the psychoactive THC. Scientists haven’t yet broken down the effects by compound, so it’s difficult to say if CBD, THC, or something else in marijuana affects fertility until more research is done.

As such, we cannot recommend the use of CBD if you’re pregnant, planning to become pregnant or nursing. You should talk to your doctor about using CBD for sex if you are concerned about these possibilities.

How To Use CBD For Sex

CBD products can be used as lubricants, but there are also topical forms of CBD that can be used as massage oils to enhance foreplay. Additionally, consuming CBD oils and edibles orally before sex can also help reduce anxiety and promote a more fulfilling sexual experience. As research continues, the list of CBD’s sexual effects is likely to grow. If you’re interested in high-quality CBD products, check out Cannabidiol Life at cbdoilsandedibles.com.