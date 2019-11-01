How to Change Your Address While Moving?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You have decided to move and have everything planned out and prepared. However, now you might be wondering what will happen with all the letters, packages, newspapers, magazines, and the like that you receive in your mailbox? Of course, the logical answer would be to change your address, but that might take some time and what if you are relocating only for a few months?

Luckily, there is a great solution for this problem, and it comes in the form of a service known as forwarding Mail that is provided by the national postal service. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Forward Mail?

This service enables you to redirect mail to a new temporary place of residence and it is a logical thing to do since you need to receive all the shipments, especially if they are important. Also, they cannot be sitting in a mailbox or in front of the door for several months. It is important to note that mail delivery will only be possible if you are relocating to another place within the country.

How to Alter Your Address Using the Service?

There are two ways to do this and both require filling out a form. The first way is to visit the nearest post office and submit an application, while the second option includes doing this online. The latter might be a more convenient and easy way to make the change. You can learn more about the application process by visiting Umzeuege.de.

When Should the Application Be Submitted?

Optimally, the form should be submitted two to three weeks before the move or at least five days before to ensure that everything gets delivered correctly and on time from the start.

How Long is the Service Valid For?

The duration of the service is optional and you can choose between 6, 12, or 24 months. Keep in mind that the 12-month application can be submitted both at a post office and online while the other two can only be applied for via the internet. If at any time you decide to stop using the service, you have the option to end it before it expires. The service fee will depend on the choice of duration. After your initial order expires, you can extend it again for an additional 6 months.

Have in mind that there are alternative online providers, however, they take a much higher fee, so be sure that you are submitting your form on the official website of the national postal service.

What if You Are Abroad?

There is another option that is provided and you can also apply for it online. You can request for your mail to be held back and placed in storage while you are abroad. The storage service is valid to up to 3 months and the charged amount for it will depend on its duration.

Conclusion

This is a great, convenient, and easy way to alter your address and a perfect solution for receiving your letters, packages, and other mail whenever you have to move away temporarily.