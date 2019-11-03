How To Choose The Best E-Liquid?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’ve got the perfect e-cigarette? Well, then it’s time to get some quality e-liquid that comes with it. After carefully selecting an e-liquid bottle, you will either love e-cigarettes endlessly or give up on them. Choosing the right e-liquid to suit your senses is a major element when deciding whether to switch from regular cigarettes to e-cigarettes. You will probably spend a lot of time finding the perfect e-liquid flavour than choosing the e-cigarette. The reason is quite simple, there are so many choices in the e-liquid area. Some users are looking for more steam, while some are looking for luxury and the richness of taste. Therefore, it is up to you to choose the right one depending on what is personally more important to you.

What Flavour Do I Choose?

In case you cannot find the taste that suits you, you won’t be able to fully enjoy. That could result in returning to regular cigarettes. But take the time… Try it, and you’ll find ‘your taste’ in a wide variety of e-liquids with different flavours. The e-liquids offer is extremely rich so that you can find liquids with a basic tobacco flavour and up to the taste of a melon or a sweet cookie. Beginner e-liquid users, usually choose the taste of tobacco. But, according to hazesmokeshop.ca, over time, most people switch to much sweeter flavours such as various e-juice sorts. The most popular are apples, strawberries or melon. Do you enjoy vaporizing? In this case, purchasing e-liquid with more vegetable glycerin (VG) will be a good option. Some liquids contain a higher percentage of glycerin, which gives off more vapour while reducing the sweetness. In short, more glycerin – more steam – less flavour. On the other hand, the more propylene glycol (PG) in a liquid, the more it tastes, and the less steam is produced. It all depends on personal choice. Our proposal for the perfect ratio would be 70% PG and 30% VG.

Watch For The Ingredients

It is important to choose a good nicotine e-liquid. You should choose liquids made from high-quality ingredients. They must be manufactured under strictly controlled conditions. If you buy cheap e-liquid from an unreliable distributor, it will probably be much less quality. Therefore, be sure to pay attention to whom you are buying from, and what the prices are. Cheap products are usually made out of low quality and inexpensive ingredients. So, try to find a good quality choice for a perfect price.

Choosing the right e-liquid that works best for you will be a key factor in deciding whether to continue using e-cigarettes. If you find the taste that works for you, you will smoke fewer cigarettes and “puff” more. In case you’re not able to find the taste that works best for you, you’ll probably get frustrated. And frustration usually makes us think about giving up and get back to smoking. Do not be a quitter! Don’t give up so easily. Try as many flavours as you can. And surely, you’ll find the perfect flavour for you.