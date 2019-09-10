Smoking Is Bad For Your Nipples

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If fear of lung cancer or emphysema isn’t enough to make you quit smoking, do it for your nipples. Apparently, nicotine and carbon monoxide restrict blood flow to various parts of the body … like your nipples. According to plastic surgeon, Anthony Youn, M. D., smokers who undergo breast surgery are at great risk for having their nipples “turn black and fall off.” They just die. Guh! Youn once tried to bring a patient’s purple (about to turn black) nipples back to life by placing leeches on them. “The leech drains the old blood, causing it to turn from unhealthy purple back to healthy pink. We place leeches intermittently until the body part grows new blood vessels to do the leeches’ work,” Youn recalled. The image of this entire scenario is terrifying.

[CNN]

Original by