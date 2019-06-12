How to choose your next teak furniture set  

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A wooden furniture is always a beautiful option for the majority of spaces. It’s appealing, elegant, and brings something natural and earthy to the room or the garden space. However, wooden furniture needs to be maintained properly in order to last long. Wood is quite sensitive to weather and temperature changes meaning you need to invest time and money to keep it looking fresh and new. Teak, on the other hand, is known for its longevity. Once you buy a teak furniture piece, you don’t have to worry about the repairs for years. Teak can handle all weather without rotting or being worn out. You don’t have to worry about polishing and maintenance to keep it from aging, while wooden furniture needs to be polished every couple of years. So, the beauty of teak is that it looks just as beautiful as every other wooden piece of furniture, but it’s low-maintenance. There are several things you need to consider when buying your teak furniture.

1. Price

The first thing the majority of us look at when buying anything, not just furniture, is the price. We have a budget, and we have to stick to it. Depending on the quality of the furniture, the price can vary greatly. That also means that there is something for all budgets. However, you should keep in mind that by choosing the cheapest option, you’re probably choosing something that won’t be able to last for many years. Teakcloseouts.com says that you don’t have to spend too much money in order to receive a piece of teak furniture of proper quality.

2. The manufacturer

You have to think about the company that is making the product you’re buying. Is their reputation good? Are they expensive? The best teak wood is grade A which is dense, heavy, and full of natural oils that will protect the wood from harsh weather conditions. Grade B teak is the heartwood from immature trees. Grade B teak isn’t too bad, but it’s not as durable as Grade A teak. The lowest quality teak wood is Grade C. It’s not as durable and dense, and it lacks the protective oils that come with Grade A teak.

The teak furniture in our gardens comes from the trees that take many years to grow to maturity. That’s why it’s important to make sure that your furniture comes from sustainable, eco-friendly sources and support the manufacturers that care about the environment. Our love for teak furniture has helped drive the deforestation across Asia which greatly affects the biodiversity and local human populations.

3. The weathering

Even though teak is highly durable, it will, with time, start looking a little silvery. The majority of people don’t mind this slight color change as it can give a really nice look to the furniture. If you really like this color, you can also buy pre-weathered teak. This means no more surprises as the color will not be changing much anymore. This allows you to buy fabrics that will match perfectly with the color of the furniture.