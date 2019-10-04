How to Clean Your Mattress Without Using Conventional Cleaners

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

They are always prone to dust and dirt. Your drool, sweat, hair, shed skin flakes, and skin oil also poses threats to your bed the most. Don’t forget the dust, allergens, indoor pollution, and mites that make it ready for cleaning.

Remember that this is an expensive investment, so keeping it clean is a must. It plays a vital role in keeping your rest the best it can be. Also, your bed impacts your physical and mental health, so keeping it clean is an absolute.

When cleaning it, people usually rely on and use strong chemicals or commercial cleaning tools. These industrial cleaning materials are considered as harsh chemicals and have components that can damage your mattress. Fortunately, there are natural ways to clean it. For a little help, here are some of the ways to clean them naturally.

Frequency of Mattress Cleaning

Experts suggest that cleaning them should be every six months. If you accidentally stain your bed, it is a must to clean it to avoid it from setting immediately.

What You’ll Need

Clean cloths

Vacuum

Lavender essential oil

Bowl and salt

Start Cleaning With Caution

Following the steps to clean your mattress is essential. Here are the steps to follow:

Strip the bed: While working on your mattress, make sure to strip the cover. You can toss the cover in the washing machine to have them cleaned too.

Vacuum with love: Vacuum the sides and the top of your mattress. Make sure you carefully vacuum it and never over-vacuum it. Do these with care to make sure the components are still compact.

Baking Soda: Baking soda has been proven to be the best alternative for strong cleaning chemicals. Mix a cup of baking soda in a bowl with some drops of lavender oil. Afterward, strain the mixture and shake the mixture evenly in all areas of the mattress. Leave the mixture until it dries. Once dry, vacuum the mixture off it.

Get rid of the stain: Mix salt, baking soda, and water to create a paste-like mixture. This mixture can be used to take off stains from the mattress. Spot check the whole mattress and make sure not to leave any stains behind.

Treat the bed: Treat your bed with clean linen and mattress covers. By doing these steps, it is a guarantee that it will have an extensive lifespan.

There are many types of dirt that we must face when cleaning the mattress. Consider children puking in bed or drunk friends from your friends-night out party. Urine, blood, and vomit can be a more significant issue we need to deal with as well.

Vomit Stains

When you have kids, you are most familiar with this. Children puke and vomit stains are considered a parent enemy. Here’s how to deal with it:

Mix the solution: Mix an even amount of water and white vinegar in a working spray bottle. This mixture would take off the dirt and smell of the vomit stain.

Treating the mattress: Using the mixture spray, put a little mixture to the stained part of it. After, blot the area with a clean cloth. Spray the area continuously until the marks are gone.

Baking Soda: Put a little bit of baking soda over the area. After an hour or two, vacuum the area and air dry the mattress.

Urine and Sweat Stains

Bed-wetting is a common issue for children but could also happen to teens or parents. Based on studies, three out of five families experience bed-wetting. Though sweat gives out similar stain color, urine could instantly discolor and deteriorate the mattress. Here’s how to clean such stains:

Solution mixture: In a bowl, mix a cup of three percent hydrogen peroxide, a few drops of liquid dishwashing soap and three tablespoons of baking soda. Stir appropriately until the baking soda is clear and dissolved.

Soak the mattress: Transfer the liquid mixture into a spray bottle and spray into the entire area of it. Make sure to cover the whole stain mark.

Dry the mattress: Allow the solution to set and air dry for at least an hour or two. It is suggested to use a blow dryer or set a blowing fan to the mattress to set the solution and dry it quickly.

Takeaway

The mattress is one of the most expensive investments we take. Thus, keeping them clean is important. Have time to clean them or schedule your family to do it. It is best to associate your kids with the chore to teach them how to do it in the future.