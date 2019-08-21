Learn the Top Five Ways to Take Care Of Your Mattress

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

While many people will go out of their way to protect items around the house such as carpets, or electrical appliances, often, upkeep and maintenance of your mattress gets overlooked. Caring for your mattress should be a daily affair since it’s where we spend most of our time. By taking good care of it, it will ensure you have a comfortable night’s rest, and that alone many times determines if you have a good or bad day, so it’s actually quite important! Here are a few tips provided by BlonoMattress.com on how you can take care of your mattress to ensure it stays in good condition.

Invest in a Mattress Protector

It is important to vacuum and dust your mattress quite often, but even doing so doesn’t keep dust from settling down inside.A protector is one of the best purchases you can make to protect your investment. It’s a must have, since it will keep your bed safe from dust, allergens, bed bugs and dirt. If you have a bed in a box, memory foam, or even a pillow top, make sure you pick a protector cover that is waterproof to protect it from spills and stains. With many bed manufacturers, your warranty may be voided if damage is caused by liquid spills, whether intentional or not. Should an accident happen, most times, you can just remove the protector and throw it in the washing machine and it will be good as new.

Don’t Allow Kids to Jump on Your Bed

Kids will not stop playing any time soon and they just love to jump around on nice bouncy beds. There are usually plenty of places to play other than a bedroom. It’s a great idea to ensure they do not bounce on your mattresses since this can wear it down a lot faster than normal and cause sagging. It can also be a safety hazard since it can result in broken foundations, box springs, or frames which not only could cost you money, but the kids could also easily get hurt in the process.

Invest in an Upholstery Cleaner

If you choose not to get a protector, an upholstery cleaner will help ensure your mattress remains free of stains, spots and marks. Using an upholstery cleaner is not an easy chore. It can be quite a tedious task to clean the entire mattress, however, it does not need to be done often. It is recommended that you set one day a side every six months for a deep clean-up.

Don’t Eat Your Meals on Your Bed

Food and drinks spills may cause permanent stains.bIf your lifestyle does not give you any option other than to use your bed for a dining room table, then at least invest in a protector. Food can also lead to a breeding ground for insects, including bed bugs. Bugs in a bed can certainly lower the quality of your mattress. It’s never a good idea to eat on your bed unless it’s absolutely unavoidable.

Flip Your Mattress Frequently

Rotating your mattress is ideal especially if you typically prefer sleeping on just one section of it. Flipping prevents sagging and ensures there is even distribution of the foam or fiber. Whether you sleep alone or with a partner, flipping quite often just make sense. Usually every time you wash your sheets would be a perfect time to flip. This will help get the most out of your purchase.

Conclusion

Proper care for your mattress ensures it stays in good condition and saves you the cost of constant replacement. A person just can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep. While a bed purchase can be a sizable investment, taking good care of it will ensure that you get your money’s worth. With taking good care of all pieces, it may last you anywhere from 8 – 20 years. Take care of your investment every chance you get, as it will be taking care of you about a third of your life.