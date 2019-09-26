How to Create a Montessori-Friendly Home 

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Developed over 100 years ago, the Montessori Method of learning and teaching focuses on children’s ability to initiate their own learning experiences. A house that aims to be Montessori-friendly has a mixture of materials and activities that will challenge kids physically, cognitively, emotionally, and socially in order to create a well-rounded learner. Like what you hear? Here’s how you can practice Montessori at home.

Boost accessibility

In the Montessori Method household, everything has its rightful place. When every item has a designated spot in the house, your kid will quickly learn where to seek for things and where to put them back. This is one of the best ways to teach your kids responsibility and independence. However, in order to allow children to learn this way, you need to make your home accessible, so equip it with low shelves, keep things in low cabinets and grab a few safe stepping stools.

Keep things fresh

You need to keep your kids’ interest fresh, so try to rotate books, toys and other items they use regularly. This will not only keep their curiosity strong but also prevent boredom. If you think this chore is overwhelming, try to rotate items on the shelves according to season or your kid’s current interest. Whatever your kid is into right now, make sure to provide them with tools to explore that passion.

Encourage the love of nature

Nature has a huge part in Montessori learning, so make sure to encourage the connection between your children and nature. If you have a garden, you can practice plant care, as well as have regular playtime outside. In case you don’t have a backyard, you can create a fun nature table or tray and fill it with seasonal items, books on nature and pictures of animals, plants, dinosaurs, and space.

Provide the right toys

Kids simply need to play and have fun—there’s no discussion here. However, how and with what they play can affect their development, so make sure to provide your kids with the right toys. While video games and electronics are good for hand-eye coordination and problem-solving, they can be addicting and should be limited. On the other hand, toys like building blocks, action figures and dolls, and sports toys have only positive effects on children. Check out websites like FuntasticToy for hundreds of toy reviews, and you’ll definitely find something that your kids will love and truly benefit from.

Try cooking with your kid

One of the easiest ways to support your kids’ learning and independence is to let them into the kitchen. You can place healthy snacks and kid-friendly tableware and glasses on low shelves and grab a little stepping stool for those family cooking days. Even toddlers can help with washing veggies, mixing, and measuring.

Teach life skills

No matter how young your kids are, they are fully capable of helping around the house. Of course, you can’t expect your toddler to wash the dishes, but they can pick up their toys, walk the dog with you or putting clothes in the laundry basket. Kids aged five and above can help feed the pets, wipe the table and water plants. Older kids are fully capable of performing more complex tasks like taking out the trash, helping with meals and cleaning around the house. If you just take some time to teach them how to take care of themselves and their loved ones while they are young, you’ll set them up to be capable and caring adults.

Relax and let go

Don’t stress about unnecessary things. If your kid didn’t grasp a lesson right away, don’t fret. Reintroduce the lesson again, and they will surely give a positive response after a while. Montessori way of learning is self-correcting and include a control of error, so your child can always test themselves and see how they did.

With just a little bit of effort and good kind of encouragement, you will help nurture your child’s inner motivation, interest, and passions and help them build valuable skills that will serve them for life.