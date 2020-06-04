How to Deal With Stress When You Are Moving

No matter how many times have you done this exercise, it will always come with stress the next time you move. Moving followed by divorce comes as the second most stressful event that a person can experience. Moving is stressful because there is scheduling, packing, expenses, attachment issues, and lifestyle disruption involved.

However, moving can also be wonderful as it gives an opportunity to explore a new place and redo it. We can try and make your moving experience a cheerful one. Here are a few tips on managing your moving-related stress that will help smoothen the transitional period.

Start Earlier

One of the biggest reasons why moving can be so difficult and scary is because it takes up a lot of time. It doesn’t matter how far your new home is or whether you do not have a lot of stuff, it will still take you dozens of hours and multiple days to finish up. You probably even have to take a couple of days off your job to have the free time to deal with this situation.

However, if you want to make things easier for yourself, I would suggest you start working on this a bit sooner. Don’t wait until the last week to start packing your things. Instead, start making some room for easier maneuverability. For example, you could move the couch to the corner of the room and maybe even take down all those little decorations, pictures, and other similar things. These little changes might not seem like much, but they will save you a lot of time, trust me.

Accept the fact that it will be stressful

Moving from one home to another is a stressful process and ignoring that will just make it worse. It’s quite normal to feel this way, so it is best that you just accept that everything won’t go so smoothly and prepare yourself both mentally and physically.

It is essential to understand that stress is actually a good thing because it can push you to work more and to be more efficient. Chronic stress is the thing that you want to avoid because it can create serious problems in your day-to-day life.

However, one of the best things about accepting the stress of this situation is how satisfying it will be once you finish moving and unpacking into your new home. It will feel like you have removed so much weight from your chest and you can finally relax.

Hire a Professional Mover

Instead of taking it all upon you, hire a professional mover to distribute your responsibility. Packing and lugging around furniture require technical expertise to move it safely and securely. This is especially important if you have a large family or are moving between cities and carry high-value items. According to Royal Moving Company, not only hiring a professional mover will reduce your stress but also give you enough time to say goodbye to your family and friends.

Stay Organized

Planning and keeping it organized is the basis of completing any assignment. Before getting onto the actual task, it is important to make a checklist of what is in which box. Sort and label boxes in a way that it is easier to unpack and organize them later. Keep all the important documents, your contracts with movers, lease plans in one place. In such laborious times, instead of relying on your memory, make use of a notepad or take notes on your cellphone.

Get Rid of the Clutter

It is a good time to get rid of all the stuff that you have been unnecessarily hoarding for years. The more cluttered your home is, the more stressful you will feel during packing. If you are having a hard time decluttering, just one look at all your possessions will make you enough worried about packing, transporting, and unpacking. You can then start clearing out the clutter before you start packing for your new home. You will also be able to save money packing many belongings that you are probably never going to use again at your new place.

Ask your friends and family for help

Moving is an overwhelming experience before, during, and after the move. Thus, it is fine to ask for help from your family or friends. An extra hand cannot only lessen the burden of work but also acts as a great distraction in an otherwise agonizing situation. If possible, plan and ask for help at least a week earlier so that they clear out their calendars and make themselves available.

Make it interesting

Assuming that you have decided to ask your friends or some family members for their help, there is a way you can make things a bit easier for both yourselves and the people you asked for help. You can try to make things just a little bit more interesting, so the time passes a bit faster.

For example, you could start a bet with your friends to compete who can pack the most boxes in the shortest amount of time. You could also bet about who can get the boxed fastest to the moving truck. These little games will make things a little bit faster and more interesting which is always a good thing.

Get some rest

One of the biggest reasons why people have trouble planning the move probably is because they tried to do everything in a single day. Not only is that idea ridiculous, but it is also impossible. You need to stay focused, rested, and well-fed to have the ability to plan things properly instead of rushing everything.

When I am trying to say is, do not try to rush things and make sure you get enough sleep throughout the night. A good seven or eight hours of rest will fill you with enough energy to deal with any kind of issue. Sleeping heels both the mind and the body.

My last advice to you is to follow all of these points we mentioned in this article, keep calm and everything will be all right.