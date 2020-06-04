How to Become Call of Duty Pro-Gamer in 7 Easy Steps?

If you are a fan of FPS video games, you surely know about Call of Duty, which is one of the most popular shooting games ever. The first version of this game was introduced back in 2003, and it immediately became a huge success. The first versions were about World War 2, but with the introduction of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, this video game became the first choice of many gamers, and it even managed to reach the same level of popularity as Counter-Strike.

These days, the most popular version of Call of Duty are recent titles such as Modern Warfare from 2019, Black Ops 4 from 2018, and we are waiting for the Black Ops 5. One of the main reasons why this game is so popular is the online multiplayer mode with support for 64 people in two teams. The championship in this game is so popular that the prize pool is in millions of dollars, and some of the best players even became millionaires by winning some tournaments.

However, you should know that becoming a pro gamer is not an easy task, and there are many factors besides your strong will to upgrade your skills to a level where you can compete with professionals. You will need hours of practicing and a proper technique, along with advanced accuracy, and many other things that can have a positive effect on your gaming skills. Also, you can buy an additional CoD MW weapon camo boost, which will help you to improve your skills much faster. You can visit Lfcarry if you are interested in getting weapons and some other virtual upgrades that will help you to become better in CoD. Moreover, here are some of the best steps for becoming a pro gamer of Call of Duty.

1. Buy a Proper Equipment

While older generations know that you could play almost every game and be very good at it with just an average PC, mouse, and a keyboard. However, the situation is much different today, and you will need the most recent equipment, gaming mouse and keyboard, gaming mouse pad, and many more. When it comes to a PC case, we advise you to use the most recent motherboard, processor, and graphics card, because it will help you to have the best possible gameplay, which is very important for successful gaming.

Some of the best graphics cards are AMD Radeon and NVidia GeForce, while the best processors are Intel i7 and AMD Ryzen 9. Nonetheless, the monitor can also play an important role, and pro gamers are often using a combination of two 24-inches widescreens. One of the best gaming mouse’s is Razer Viper, when it comes to wireless ones, while the best one with the cable is Razer Naga Trinity. Some of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market are from brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and Logitech.

2. Practice All The Time

The best way to become better in any game is to play it frequently. Our advice is to play a story mode in CoD and try to pass all missions in every level of difficulty before you start playing against real opponents. We can hear stories professionals that they used to play this game every day for at least 6 hours for a long time before they even considering signing up for some tournament. You have to be aware of the fact that the practice is crucial, and that you cannot expect to become a pro overnight, no matter how talented you are.

3. Be Consistent and Patient

As we already said, no one can become a professional in a short period, and you will need a lot of practice for reaching that. Also, it is important to be patient and remain consistent in your plan to become a good player. Moreover, you should know that it is natural if you are losing a lot of matches at the beginning, and having poor scores. The improvement will come with time for sure.

4. Sign Up for Competitions

There are many levels of competition, which means that you could start playing some tournaments, even with less experience. You can find some online platforms where you can play against other people. However, you cannot expect any prizes on this level, but it is still a great introduction in serious tournaments that you will be playing after you upgrade your skills.

5. Hire a Tutor and Watch Online Tutorials

One of the best ways to learn some tricks and skills in Call of Duty is to hire some professional to teach you a little more and introduce you to some important parts of the game, its gameplay, engine, and many other things. Even if you don’t know a person that could teach you, there are numerous online tutorials and live streams of people who are experts in this game.

6. Play with Your Friends

If you want to avoid being annoyed by other players on some server, which would probably happen if you are not good enough, maybe the better solution is to practice with your friends first. It would be much easier for you to improve some skills, communication, and the roles of members.

7. Improve You Team-Playing Skills

While the personal score is important, the crucial thing in every game is to contribute to your team to win it. There are various roles in a team, and you should try to determine what would be your role. For example, you can use a sniper, and learn how to hide away and shoot from a long distance. On the other side, good communication between members is necessary for good positioning and determinations of a role for every member.

The Bottom Line

The gaming industry is huge today that it even became bigger than the music and movie industry. Besides Call of Duty, there are also many other FPS games, and other genres as well. If you prefer CoD, and you desire to become a pro and try to win some of the amazing prizes on big tournaments. Remember, patience and strong will are crucial factors, along with proper equipment, communication skills, and hours of practice.