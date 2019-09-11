How to Level Up Your Treadmill Workout Routine

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s a sad fact but one that must be acknowledged: Summer is coming to an end and, as the weather cools and the evenings become darker, many runners will soon be back indoors, running their miles on treadmills.

That’s not to ignore the runners who generally prefer a treadmill workout – Whether that’s due to simple preference (being able to catch-up on the latest boxsets) or an injury dictating a more forgiving surface.

Their Place or Yours?

Treadmills are an item that most people associate with having to visit a gym to use, but that needn’t be the case. If you want to make it easier to adhere to your workout regimen and training goals, you might want to consider purchasing your own machine, with many home-user options costing less than you might think.

Why not take a look at this list of the best treadmills from The Wired Runner that aren’t overly expensive? You might be surprised by what you can get for less than $1,000.

Don’t Get Stuck in a Rut

Whether you’re reluctant or evangelical when it comes to the rolling road, it’s important not to fall into too predictable a routine. Repetitive workouts can sap the fun out of exercise and mixing up your pace, intervals, etc. can reinvigorate your exercise regimen and help you reap performance rewards.

To help keep things interesting, we’ve put together a couple of routines that will put the fun back into your training, while ensuring you push yourself at the same time.

As with any workout, we recommend a few minutes of light stretching and after…

Climb Every Mountain

Going indoors doesn’t mean that you can’t improve your ability to run on an incline. Indeed, for those of you who live in flatter parts of the country, this might be the perfect opportunity to expose your weak hill game!

Start by walking for a minute or two before proceeding into 5 minutes of easy running (you should be able to hold a conversation)

Now, repeat this section 6 to 8 times, depending on your ability and time available:

Increase the incline to 4 or 5 percent and run hard for 90 seconds (you shouldn’t be able to talk). Reduce the incline to 0 percent and jog for 3 minutes.

Return to 5 minutes of easy running (conversational pace again)

Finish with 2 minutes of walking, in order to cool down

Greased Lightning

If you want to increase your overall speed for racing or add a little extra to your race-winning kick, then this workout that focuses on intervals of fast pace running is for you.

Start with 5 minutes of easy running (conversation pace)

Repeat this section 6 times – run 3 minutes fast (race pace) and run 3 minutes at recovery pace (conversation pace)

Return to 5 minutes of easy running to cool down

Whatever kind of runner you are, these two workouts can help you take your training up a gear.