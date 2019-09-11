20 Inspirational Quotes About Weed

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Marijuana has been around for the longest time. However, the use or even possession of it was illegal for most of it. Right now, it is legal in most of the states, and in some countries like Canada or South Africa – for example, online weed dispensary in Canada like Cannabismo.ca is a common thing.

In the countries that marijuana is still illegal in, the question Should we make marijuana legal? has been a topic for countless discussions – not only between politicians, but also singers, writers, actors or just normal people. The things that come out of these discussions are interesting, to say the least. Here are some of the most inspirational, wise or just funny quotes about pot.

1. Why is marijuana illegal? It grows naturally upon our planet. Doesn’t the idea of making nature against the law seem to you …unnatural? – social critic and comedian Bill Hicks

2. Is weed addictive? Yes, in the sense that most of the really pleasant things in life are worth endlessly repeating. – writer Richard Neville

3. Why use up the forests which were centuries in the making and the mines which required ages to lay down, if we can get the equivalent of forest and mineral products in the annual growth of the cannabis fields? – founder of Ford Motor Company Henry Ford

4. Marijuana has killed fewer people than swimming pools; it’s the war against it that causes all the violence. – President of the Foundation for Economic Education Lawrence Reed

5. I find it quite paradoxical that the most dangerous thing about weed is getting caught with it. – actor and comedian Bill Murray

6. Intoxication decontrols the mind and sets it free. The challenge lies in restraining the power of the free mind. – writer Tapan Ghosh

7. If the words’ life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ don’t include the right to experiment with your own consciousness, then the Declaration of Independence isn’t worth the hemp it was written on. – lecturer and mystic Terence McKenna

8. Stop killing each other, man. Let’s just smoke a joint. – rapper and actor Tupac Shakur

9. People say you can abuse weed. Well shit, you can abuse hamburgers too, you know? You don’t go around closing Burger King just because you can abuse something. – comedian Joe Rogan

10. When you smoke pot, it reveals you to yourself. – musician and activist Bob Marley

11. Some of my finest hours have been spent on my back veranda, smoking weed and observing as far as my eye can see. – Founding Father and the third American president Thomas Jefferson

12. Cannabis enhances our mind in a way that enables us to take a different perspective from ‘high up’, to see and assess our own lives and the lives of others in a privileged way. Maybe this euphoric and elevating feeling of the capacity to step outside the box and to look at life’s patterns from this high perspective is the inspiration behind the slang term ‘high’ itself. – philosopher Sebastian Marincolo

13. The War on Drugs will go down in history as the most racist crusade since slavery. – writer Thor Benson

14. I think people need to be educated about the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Cannabis is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the power to say that God is wrong? – singer and songwriter Willie Nelson

15. Why do I do it? Because I enjoy its effects. You know, I — why does anybody use any mind-altering substance, you know, because they like the way it makes them feel. – football player Mark Stepnoski

16. Weed is the healing of a nation, alcohol is its destruction – musician and activist Bob Marley

17. So what if I’m smoking a joint onstage and doing what I gotta do? I’m not shooting anybody, stabbing anybody, killing anybody. It’s a peaceful gesture and they have to respect and appreciate that. – rapper and singer Snoop Dogg

18. I do believe that marijuana helps with menstruation. Since I started smoking weed, my girlfriend’s period has become painless for me. – stand up comedian Randy Kagan

19. The struggle is the enemy, but weed is the remedy. – singer Kid Cudi

20. I do smoke, but I don’t go through all this struggle just because I want to make my drug of choice legal. It’s about personal freedom. We should have the ability in this country to do what we want, if we don’t hurt anybody. – musician and activist Bob Marley

There are more quotes about weed than you can imagine. It shouldn’t come as a surprise though – it’s been around since the pre-Neolithic period. Also, people love to talk. And marijuana and its legalization has been a hot topic for discussion since the 1960s. If you want to read more, the internet is an endless collection of famous quotes. You can find a huge stock there which can drive your thought to a new direction. Just check them out.