For picking the right pillow, you need to consider a whole lot of factors. To name some of them: the mattress, the room’s temperature, surrounding noises and the room’s lighting.

The pillow you use is one major factor which you should consider. Having a bad one may have many repercussions, such as not allowing you to have a good sleep or giving you back pain. An excellent is My Pillow, where it is their specialty that sets them apart from other manufacturing companies is that offer four different fill levels, catering different comfort levels for almost all types of sleepers. We will talk about these important aspects further when we go deeper into these reviews, which you can read more about at Bedding Pal. They have excellent user ratings and their ability to offer a variable array of firmness levels has placed them ahead of the sleeping industry game.

Importance of picking a suitable pillow

A good one can help in getting you good quality sleep because it helps you sleep with good posture. If you often wake up with a sore neck, it’s a sign that you need to change your pillows. Of course, you cannot neglect practicing good sleep habits by adopting a suitable sleep posture as well.

If you got a suitable one, your spine would stay aligned even when you sleep. The aim is to get one that supports a healthy sleeping posture, ensuring that your body gets the required support.

Top Tips on How you can pick the right pillow

1. Determine what type of ‘sleeper’ you are

To get a suitable one, you need to take into account your sleeping position. Someones is tailored for different kinds of sleepers, whether you are a side sleeper, back sleeper or stomach sleeper.

This is important because the ideal cushion should be able to keep its shape depending on how you move. They should aid in keeping you in neutral alignment, ensuring that your spine is kept sufficiently straight.

Back Sleepers – The pillow you have should support your neck and head, which helps your spine stay aligned. Therefore, you need to get a medium-thick one. Make sure that it’s not too thick because your neck will be thrown forward too much. Also, it’s better to get a memory foam cushion too because it follows the shape of your head and neck. You can even place a pad under your knees to relieve some pressure on your lower back.

Side Sleeper – Side sleepers should go with a firm pillow, with a wider gusset. It’s important to ensure that the pillow can bridge the distance between your shoulder and your ear. Since your shoulder is going to take most of the pressure when you sleep on the side, you will want to make sure that you get a fuller and firmer pillow which helps give your neck sufficient support.

Stomach Sleepers – Most sleep experts won’t recommend that you sleep using this position. However, when you are changing your habits, you need to get a soft pillow (which is less full). This will help keep your spine neutral. For stomach sleepers, ultimately, it’s better sleeping with a thin pad or if possible, without using.

2. Consider how the pillow made

In determining how your cushion is made, there are several aspects you need to consider including its fill, fabric and quality. The fill of them basically is what it’s filled with. Most of them are filled with memory foam, cotton, wool, down and latex.

For the fabric, it’s less important because of the fact that you can change it easily. However, you would want to ensure that the fabric used to cover it can last long. It should be breathable too to ensure that there’s enough airflow going around.

As for the quality, it’s aimed to ensure that the pillow is durable. You need to do your research and look through customer reviews, ensuring that the quality of the cushion is not a let-down.

If possible, you can even consider how they were made. For example, if you look at the Leesa pillow, there are holes in between to encourage airflow. Someones is carefully engineered to ensure that you get a good night’s sleep.

3. Consider the physical aspects of the pillow

As for the physical aspects, you can consider the weight and size of the pillow (subject to what sleeping position you take).

The weight will be heavier depending on the type of fill the pillow use. For example, latex ones tend to be heavier, but down cushions weigh much lesser.

As for size, usually, you can choose between a standard or king-size. Normally, the standard pillow is enough. If you are bigger in size or desire a pad with a bigger size, you can get a king-size one.

Conclusion

I hope that the tips on how you can pick a suitable one helped. If you are unsure what type of sleeper you are, I would highly recommend that you consciously spend a few nights to determine your sleeping position. You can test out whether you like to sleep on your back or your side prior to sleeping.

Your pillow is definitely an important aspect to improve your sleep quality. If you picked the right one, I’m sure you can get better sleep in no time!