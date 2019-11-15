How to Protect the Older’s Health from Arthritis in Winter?

Health is always a noteworthy problem, especially in winter, the weather is extremely cold, and the humidity is high. Arthritis often happens at this time of the year.

Most notably, we often come across this disease in most of the old. Due to the weaker cellular immune response, the elders will find it hard to recover their strength. Statistics results from thoatvidiadem.net and recent studies, there are over a hundred different diseases. So, in what way can the elders hold their health from arthritis in winter?

What Is Arthritis?

The symptom of joint pain often accompanies arthritis. This is a common disease that occurs when the cartilage protecting the bone wears off over time. Not only one, but it can also affect more different joints.

Typically, there are two most common types, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis

The most common is osteoarthritis. The disease occurs commonly in middle-aged people, especially over 40 years old.

The cartilage is worn out, making the bones to rub directly against each other. This leads to pain, swelling, and stiffness of joints that limit mobility in patients.

Additionally, this disease also causes degeneration of the cartilage of the joints, growth of stylosteophyte. For this reason, some functions of the joints sometimes disappear.

Rheumatoid arthritis

The symptom of this disease is that people are painful in some individual joints, then gradually painful in more large joints simultaneously when the disease develops over time. The joints that are often inflamed include finger joints, toes, wrists, knee joints, and so on.

We often come across these common symptoms, such as fever, body aches, or swollen red joints, hemorrhage. If rheumatoid arthritis is not treated early, it can lead to fractures and cartilage, more serious can affect soft tissues and other organs.

Moreover, it is more common in young people and women than in men.

Why Is Arthritis Prone to Relapse in Winter?

When it is cold, bacteria and viruses proliferate, making the cellular immune response as well as the body of human fatigue. For this reason, it will affect the musculoskeletal system.

During winter, the temperature is quite low, and the amount of fluid in the joints increases. These factors have caused swelling and soreness that make movement more difficult.

Besides, some other factors, including blood, the concentration of intermediate chemicals in the vasculature also change when it is cold. As a result, the disease becomes worse or still recur one day.

How to Protect the Older’s Health from Arthritis in Winter?

Having an appropriate diet

To prevent or limit arthritis and reduce joint pain, people, especially the elderly, should have adequate nutrition. It means that you have to supplement food rich in omega-3 fatty acids, green vegetables such as spinach, kale, and so on. These foods will help you reduce inflammation and pain.

Some fruits like oranges, red peppers, tomatoes contain vitamin C, which works to prevent cartilage loss and reduce pain in the elderly.

Useful advice for older people that is should avoid foods rich in omega-6 fatty acids as they can make inflammation more painful.

Instead, make sure to eat certain foods helping reduce inflammation and promote joint health including fish, nuts, and seeds; fruits and vegetables; bean; olive oil; grains.

In case you have it, you should avoid eating tomatoes. The reason is that this kind of vegetables contains a chemical called solanine that is proven to increase pain. Some tests have been carried out with patients, and some have reported the symptoms will reduce as long as you avoid them.

Exercising regularly and properly

It cannot be denied that the cold weather in winter makes people less work, exercise so that arthritis happens. Hence, exercise assists in lubricating joints and preventing pain.

The surgeons also point out that if you regularly walk daily, it is beneficial to create a stimulus that enhances the vitality of bone cells, increases the mobility of joints. What is more, it strengthens muscles and helps the body maintain a perfect balance.

In addition to walking, the elderly can participate in gentle cycling, swimming, as well as practicing the exercises that require endurance to maintain the function of the bones.

Exercising is the best cure for arthritis for the elderly. But, it is necessary to practice exercise properly because the elderly also have weak health.

Final Words

It can be acknowledged that arthritis affects people, especially the old, so much that it has become a dangerous thing in our lives.

Winter comes, arthritis relapses, and this is not the thing everyone wants. Hence, let’s decide on choosing for your own the right way to protect health from this disease in winter.