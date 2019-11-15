Moving to Texas with Your Family? Here’s What You Need to Look Out For

Thousands of people are moving to Texas each year. According to the US Census Bureau, 5 of the top 10 fastest growing cities in America by absolute numbers are in this state. 7 of the top 15 fastest-growing cities by percent increase are in the Lone Star State. A significant proportion of this growth is due to natural increases, but there’s no denying the steady stream of Americans and non-Americans who are choosing to make Texas their home.

If you are planning to move to this state, there are a couple of things you should know.

Texas’s Economy is Booming

Texas has the second-largest GDP only behind California. For years, this state has had an enviable reputation for stellar economic growth. It’s the headquarters of several Fortune 500 companies such as AT&T, ExxonMobil, Southwest, and Texas Instruments. Dozens of billionaires live there, most of whom can credit their wealth to oil and gas.

Whereas a slowdown in the oil and gas industry saw a tapering of the growth rate and a number of layoffs, the state has since seen a significant resurgence in its economic fortunes. Much of the opportunity is happening outside the hydrocarbon space. And it’s just not in healthcare, defense, and energy, but cities like Austin and Dallas are experiencing a tech boom.

Texas isn’t a Monolith

Texas is the second-largest state in the country by area and population. Such a scale comes with massive diversity in all spheres. As far as the terrain goes, you will find not just deserts and ranchland but also forests and mountains. It has hundreds of miles of coastline too. And with a seemingly endless stretch of good quality roads, traveling across the state is quite easy.

As home to Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, this state has some of the largest cities in the US. These are perfect for any prospective resident excited by big city living. But, also has countless options for those who prefer the rural, small-town life.

Low Taxes

Texas is one of a select few states that have no income tax. This can be a substantial boost to one’s income. However, counties and cities can apply a local sales tax and have some of the highest property taxes.

Still, according to one study, while this state collects an average of $3,500 from each resident, its peers California and New York, collect $4,900 and $7,400 per resident, respectively. The gap between Texas and the rest is money that could be directed to utilities, savings, vacation planning, and other activities that bolster a family’s overall quality of life.

Cost of Living

This state has a fairly attractive cost of living. Homes, for example, are quite affordable thanks to the vast open spaces the state enjoys. $200,000 may get you little more than a shack in California, but that’s a reasonable figure to pay for a family home.

If you dream of owning and paying off home quickly, this is probably the best place to do so. You will also save on electricity due to the state’s deregulated market. According to TexasElectricityPlans.com, deregulation gives consumers freedom in choosing their preferred energy supplier.

It’s Hot

Texas is quite hot. Along the Rio Grande, the hottest place in the state, temperatures average a scorching 102 degrees Fahrenheit. In Dallas and San Antonio, summer temperatures hover around 100 degrees. If heat isn’t your thing, then it could get quite uncomfortable. In fact, the weather is one of the more common deal breakers for people who eventually rescind their plans of moving.

Nevertheless, millions of people call this state home, and many of these residents cannot stand relentlessly hot weather, so there are certainly ways to make one’s stay survivable. You could, for instance, invest in a swimming pool or take multiple cold showers during the day in the summer.

Guns are Everywhere

Guns are a way of life in Texas, and you can bet that wherever you go, there’ll be several people around you carrying concealed weapons. Many families own multiple guns. Guns have been a divisive topic in America for decades, so if you are very strongly against civilian gun ownership, Texas may not be the best place to build a happy future.

On the other hand, if you want to exercise your Second Amendment rights when you move, you have to know the carrying rules as well as the safety guidelines to adhere to when storing or using guns.

There’s certainly something about this state that’s drawing thousands of new residents each year. These highlights of what to expect can be a useful foundation in knowing whether your move to Texas is the right decision.