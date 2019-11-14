With every new phone comes a ringtone we’re all familiar with. Every phone, whether it is a Samsung Galaxy or an iPhone, has a pre-set ringtone that annoys the living life out of us. But each phone doesn’t come with a pre-set ringtone only, it also has a pre-set notification sound, message sound, and alarm sound. Believe us, these ringtones/sounds are all annoying, so what can you do in this situation? Simply change it. In this article, we are going to talk about how to select the best ringtone for your mobile.

Choose What You Like Most

Ringtones are easy to come by; they are the songs that we like more than the others. Each smartphone has a different way of setting up a ringtone, and we’re going to talk about that too – but more on that later.

Every person should have the song they like the most as their ringtone. Some even use multiple songs for different callers. If you want to add a separate ringtone for when mom calls you, you should choose a tune that reminds you of her, and the same goes for every other case.

Where To Find the Best Ringtones?

It’s safe to say that the internet is your best bet of finding the best ringtones for your mobile. Everything can be found on the internet, and finding good music is merely a piece of cake. There are hundreds if not thousands of websites that allow you to download songs that can be used as your ringtones. One such website is TakeRingtone.com, where you can find all the latest hit-songs from artists across the world.

Another avenue to explore is to go on the App Store or Google Play, depending on whether you use an iPhone or Android-based smartphone.

Apps are a great way to find a tune that you’ll love. All you have to do is a simple search and download the app that you like. From there, you can navigate to the song that catches you the most and set it as your ringtone.

How to Set a Song as Your Ringtone?

Now we’re going to see how to set up a particular song as your ringtone.

For iOS

iPhone users have iTunes, which is a great app that stores all of your music. To set a particular song as a ringtone, you need to open iTunes (update if it needs to update).

Next up, you have to make sure that the particular song is in your iTunes library. To do this, simply browse through the library and make sure it’s there. After you’ve made sure it’s there, simply hold down the song and set it as your default ringtone. If you’re using iTunes on your PC/MAC, you can edit a particular section of the song and have that as your ringtone.

For Android

Much like iPhone users, Android smartphones have a music library that you can use to set up a ringtone. Simply navigate to your default music library, or download one from the Google Play Store, and select the particular song you like. Hold down on the song and set it as your default ringtone.