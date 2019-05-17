How To Shop and Help?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are a lot of charities around the world that want to help out others, and they do that by trying to raise money through various means. One type of charity that focuses on children in need and endangered animals helps out by offering you a way to shop and help. These types of charities offer customers a platform where they can shop at their favorite online retailers, and help out others by deciding which charity to donate to.

People are progressive, and they often times find unusual ways of helping others. It’s safe to say that these “unusual ways” are super effective at doing what they do best, raising funds to help others.

This new way of shopping and helping has seemingly grown a lot in popularity.

In this article, we are going to tell you how YOU can shop and help others. It’s safe to say that this method has proven to be effective for you, the customer, and the people in need of financial aid.

How You Can Shop and Help Others?

These charities are partnering with online retailers by offering online shoppers another platform where they can shop their favorite brands. The platform offers discounts for customers to discover and use with online retailers.

With every discount redeemed and used, online shoppers save a ton of money while the platform donates that saved money on one of the dozens of charities. How do the online retailers benefit from all this, you might ask? Well, online retailers benefit by having their name associated with a platform that focuses on raising funds for charities. They benefit by being associated with good PR, and by having another platform where customers can shop for their products, according to Deal Aid.

From each commissionable sale, the platform asks the customers to which charity the money is to be sent. This way the customer decides where the money is being donated.

As soon as you, the customer, decide on the specific charity, the money is being instantly donated. This way the platform promotes cause awareness and every single dollar help.

At the end of the entire process, online retailers do good by being associated with a charity that focuses on bettering someone’s life.

The whole strategy behind this type of fundraising is that it taps into what people want. Everyone loves shopping, and everyone loves online shopping. To be able to sit at home and browse a wide range of inventory, all while getting some of the best deals is something that every single person wants.

This type of fundraising is proving to be extremely effective. What’s even more interesting is that this type of fundraising is satisfying for all parties involved. The customer gets a discount on their next purchase and gets to choose where the commission goes. The online retailer gets more traffic on their online website, sells more products, turns in more revenue, all while helping raise awareness by being associated with the kind act. And lastly, the platform is more than happy to be able to provide the necessary tools to put customer and retailer on the same page and to be able to raise money for a certain charity.