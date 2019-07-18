How to Stand Out at Trade Shows 

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to marketing strategies and techniques, not a single one has stood the test of time like a trade show event. Trading shoes offer a special opportunity for businesses to create a real relationship with their customers and potential customers, that other strategies simply cannot provide. Of course, trade shows can be expensive, however, you will be able to generate more profit by attending one. In this article, you will be able to read how to stand out at a trade show event. Let’s take a look:

Build hype in advance

One of the biggest mistakes that you could make is to go to a trade show without putting effort into building hype in advance. You should create a multi-channel campaign that will allow customers to know where you will be and what to expect from you. To achieve the best result, you should start planning your strategy 3 to 4 weeks before the event takes place. You should also:

Be interactive – use an outreach campaign to get people involved. Build suspense – implement an email campaign that will promise special things for people that visit your booth. Use social media as much as you can – make sure that you implement hashtags, captivating content, and high-quality video and pictures. Let attendees plan before the event – allow consumers to schedule an appointment at your booth, this will help you organize your time and visitors will feel inclined to visit your booth.

Invest in eye-catching booth design

One of the easiest ways to stand out from the crowd of booths is to invest in high-quality booth designs. You can opt for customized:

Banners – choose a banner design that will show off your motto, logo, and business information. Pagoda Tents – by choosing a customized pagoda tent, you will be able to attract the attention of the attendees with a colorful design and your business information, such as email, location, and telephone number. Table Covers – by investing in a customized table cover, attendees will consider your company as one that invests in its brand and overall presentation of its business. You can choose to put anything you want on it including, your logo, motto, and business information. Flags – customized flags are perfect for both outdoor and indoor trade show events. You will most certainly attract attention with a colorful design and your logo on the flag.

The customized trade show equipment is necessary if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Create an experience

Do not just talk about your customers and booth visitors, get them involved. You could, for example, create a game that attendees can participate in and keep in mind that the game should revolve around your pitch. Or you could create a scavenger hunt. The actions can be simple, like watching a video or asking some questions. Once they complete everything, you can check their results and give them a prize. It is a fun and interesting way to get people involved, create an experience that they will remember, as well as potentially turn people into customers.

Conclusion

These are only three out of many ways that you can stand out at a trade show event. Keep in mind that you should start planning early on, involve attendees in some activities, and use social media to your advantage. By doing so, you can make sure that attendees will remember your booth and business presentation.