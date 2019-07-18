10 things to See and Do in Marbella during your Next Visit

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As the second most important city in the province of Malaga, Marbella stands out for its old town, its history and its luxury. Plus, the climate is exceptional with an average of 20 degrees all year round, which is why Marbella Holidays are always an option for foreigner tourists and a large number of tourists circulate at Marbella Airport. Here are the 10 things you can’t miss if you go to this wonderful city given by marbellaairport.com :

1. Take a stroll down the Old Town of Marbella

The Old Town of Marbella with has a network of narrow and winding streets where you will find shops, art, architecture, squares flooded with terraces whose vibe gives this part of the city a unique and charming atmosphere. During the day you can hide from the sun under the many shadows, and at night you can go out to dinner and have a drink.

2. Visit the Arab Fortress

Next to the old town are the majestic Walls of the Castle that have been declared a Site of Cultural Interest for its good state of conservation and its long history as its origin dates back to the eleventh century during the reign of the Caliphs in the Arab era. It is possible to make a route along the walls as a perfect complement for a visit to the Old Town.

3. Walk along the Avenida del Mar

The Avenida del Mar is an open-air museum with 10 sculptures by Salvador Dalí. Enjoy them quietly while strolling or while having a drink on one of its terraces. This area is another of the Essentials of this city if you like the lively atmosphere.

4. Explore Puerto Banús

When you think of Puerto Banus, then you think of luxury. But if you know how to look you will be able to enjoy this beautiful area of this city where there are also places to eat and drink something like that as well as leisure offers for all pockets. Although the most typical thing to do in Puerto Banus is to sit on one of its terraces and simply watch the incredible sports cars, luxury yachts and people with a lot of glamour.

5. Walkthrough the Alameda Park

La Alameda Park has beautiful ceramic benches where you can sit relax and to take a pleasant rest in the shade. The Park is a refreshing green oasis of tranquillity in a city, also surrounded by bars where you can eat tapas and have a drink.

6. Go nude in Cabopino beach

If naturism is your thing and you like to do nudism, we recommend one of the best nudist beaches on the Costa del Sol. Nestled between dunes, this long beach of fine golden sand is the perfect place to relax sunbathing. It is awarded the Blue Flag of the European Union. There are also restaurants and places to eat nearby and a small marina where you can practice watersports such as surfing, snorkeling, paddle surfing, and much more.

7. Party and swim in bounty beach

It is really difficult to choose which is the best beach in Marbella. There are many beaches and all of them very beautiful, but Bounty beach as one of the most fashionable. It is actually called Playa del Cable, but the beach bar “Bounty Beach” has become so famous especially for its parties- that the beach has already taken its name. It is located close to the center of the city and it has 1300m of fine sand, a chill out atmosphere and good restaurants.

8. Discover Marbella’s nightlife

When the sun goes down in Marbella, start turning on the lights and preparing the premises for a spectacular and long night that usually lasts until dawn. A neuralgic centre of Marbella’s nightlife is Av del mar, where you can have dinner and then start with a drink at La Notte or go to one of its many discos such as Key Boite, Olivia Valére, Funky Budda or La Suite.

9. Enjoy Marbella’s rich gastronomy

Eat incredible food in any of its many restaurants for all budgets. You can’t leave Marbella without tasting the fresh fish from the chiringuitos, it’s one of the Essentials of the city. But above all, you have to try the “espetos” (roasted sardines). If you like tapas, get lost in the old town, there are plenty of options. And if you can afford it, there are also three incredible Michelin star restaurants.

10. Go shopping

If you feel like a day of shopping in Marbella you will find several options- If your thing is to stroll and small shops we recommend the old town where you will find the most curious things and lots of souvenirs, but if what you like is to get lost in a shopping mall walking with air conditioning, we recommend the shopping center La Cañada,which also includes movie theaters and attractions.