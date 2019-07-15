How to Style a Leather Jacket in Summer?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A leather jacket is an ultimate solution for every stylish appearance.

It has made such an approach that regardless of time and place, people always wear it but the primary concern is how can we wear leather in summer?

In winter and fall, people can hoist the style with leather outerwears but in summer, it’s totally different. Time had gone when people used to style it only in winter and fall because, in this peak fashion era, it is also considered a must-have wardrobe staple for the month of summer.

How is it possible to wear a leather jacket in summer?

During rising temperature, it is recommended not to wear outerwear made of heavy leather. The problem is it increases sweat and irritates the skin that could leave bad changes in the body afterward.

If you struggle to find the right answer then read these 5 tips I’ve rounded up to help you incorporate a leather jacket during the month of summer.

Choose a lightweight leather jacket

There are many lightweight leather jackets to elevate your fashion in summer. Jackets made from lambskin material are an ideal choice because they are easy on the weight, comfortable and can be worn all year-round. In terms of durability, lambskin leather can last up to 5 years depending on the usage and would not cost you more than $150. You can find genuine leather jackets for summer right here.

Team it with your casual wears

Anything that makes you feel casually awesome is your best fashion and leather jacket is one of them. It works amazing with casual clothes like white t-shirts, blue jeans, and stylish loafers. If you want to further elevate the look, just add a sunglasses and you’ll be all set to take a trip across the city.

Avoid zipping up your jacket

Whenever you decide to wear leather outerwear, make sure to leave it all open. Wearing a leather jacket with front open looks cool and also makes the body feel comfortable. Some are designed to look good when the front is closed, which is why I would not recommend fitted jackets like belted, moto, or with asymmetrical zips.

The cropped leather jacket is a summer friendly choice

A cropped leather jacket is believed to be one of the best outerwear for summer. A choice to moto styles that are considered by ladies who love street fashion. It does not work very well with every occasion or season but since it offers something different, it’ll sure to give you a cool feeling if you pair it with denim shorts. So many styles and colors are available in cropped jackets, but classiest pick for any lady is black.

Conclusion:

Every occasion has its own dress code but a leather jacket is the only outerwear you can incorporate just about anywhere. Whether it’s spring, summer, autumn or winter, you can never deny wearing it. In other words, it is a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe.