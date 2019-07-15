The most popular IT Courses for IT Aspirants

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Information Technology courses or IT courses for short are an excellent choice to help you advance in your career. Whether you are looking to gain new skills or a new career or simply want professional development, IT courses can help you be more valuable and competitive with important skills. There are various institutions located around the globe that offer IT courses through both classroom and online education. These courses come in a wide range of choices, however, some themes might include hardware, programming, software application, design, AI, databases, and other things. In this article, you will be able to read about the most popular IT courses that you can take. Let’s take a look:

1. Java or J2E and its frameworks

One of the most powerful, trusted, and widely used tech by both small and big companies around domains like insurance and banking, financial services, and retail is Java. You will have to learn a lot of things in Java, like the most important parts J2SE, JSP, STRUTS, SPRING, and HIBERNATE. This is one of the most advanced applications. If you are willing to learn Java, you will need to begin from the beginning to the advanced level step-by-step. There are various frameworks and supporting tech to learn for Java, however, it is important to learn everything for this highly demanded software. You can always go here and read more about this course.

2. CISCO Technologies

If you are interested in learning switching or network technologies, then CISCO would be appropriate for you. You will be able to receive a CCNA course, a CCNP course, and other things from CISCO academy. These certifications are global certification which means that they would be accepted globally. If you do not come from an engineering background, you can attend CCNA classes or CCNP classes, or you could even opt for attending both. Hence, you will be receiving CCNA training for non-engineering students.

3. SAS

Statistical Analysis System or SAS for short is a popular choice as well. This can be the stepping stone for your career as a SAS consultant that most small and big organizations are looking for. This is basically a data analysis course that will give you global exposure. It is a system of software products that will help organizations perform data-entry, data-retrieval, data-mining, as well as graphs and report writing.

4. Microsoft technologies

Microsoft technologies are in high demand these days. You can opt for being a database developer or an MS technology developer after getting one or several certifications, like MCAD, MCSD, MCSE, MCDBA, MCAS, and others. For business and application development, MCITP is best for beginners or advanced developers.

5. Cloud Computing

Cloud Computing is perhaps one of the biggest concerns for small, medium, and large IT businesses. You will need to use Google, Amazon, or other services which are the big guns of the cloud computing technology. If you are thinking about chasing a career that will set your career in cloud computing, then PaaS, SaaS, DaaS, and Iaas would be the best choice for you.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, these five courses are the most popular choices for people looking to have a career in the IT department. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect course for you.