How to Take Care and Clean Crystals

When you get or purchase a crystal, one of the most important things that you can do is cleanse it. After all, they do absorb energy, and if you choose to refine it, you’ll remove the power it managed to accumulate before it reached you. Additionally, you’ll need to do this every time after you use it, which is why you might be wondering – what is the proper way to take care of the jewels?

If you are searching for an answer to this question, you might find this article to be quite helpful. The text below is going to feature a guide that you can follow in order to purify, cleanse, and properly take care of every crystal that you own. Let’s take a closer look at the list of tips:

Cleansing it Properly is The Entire Point

Almost all individuals use these stones in order to clear their thoughts, body, as well as the soul. Some of them even believe that the stones react with their bodies in an energetic way, mostly by sending vibrations out. As mentioned, gems usually go a long way to reach their final destination, which means that they might have been exposed to all kinds of energies.

Regularly purifying it will remove any and all negative energies, which will then allow it to return to its natural condition. Naturally, there are several methods for doing this, and you should choose to try all of them in order to see what might work for you best. However, before you do anything, there is one thing that you need to remember, you need a clear mind to purify them.

The entire point of this process is for it to return the stone to its former condition and to do so, you’ll want to have a clear mind. You can say your mantra, clear the room, open windows for the fresh air to come in… basically whatever you find relaxing. The methods you can and should try include:

1. Utilizing Water

People often refer to water as the ‘master of energy’, and it can be used in various forms. You can choose to place and hold the stone under the water – most ideally ocean or river water. Think about how the liquid is taking away the negative force and refining the crystal. Once you are done, you can rub salt into the stone which is used to purify it further.

But, if you choose to utilize water, you’ll need to do some digging about whether or not you can use it with a particular one. For example, some of them such as selenite will quickly and easily dissolve, which is something you do not want to happen. Hence, always check if you can get it wet.

2. The Sun or The Moon

The vibe you can get from the moon is the purest, and you can utilize it for clearing and programming any stone that you choose. Simply place it under the light coming from the Moon and leave it in order for it to charge. The energy you get from the Moon will prompt emotional healing and acceptance.

On the other hand, the Sun can also be utilized. Placing your gems under the Sun will quickly charge up the stone, and it will provide you with additional focus and motivation. You should know that that particular energy tends to be stronger, which is why it is most commonly used for difficult endeavors.

3. Burying it Will Help

You can also choose to bury your stone, which will be incredibly cleansing for it, especially since it will return to where it came from! Now, you might want to follow your own preferences on how long it should be under the earth, however, most people choose to bury it for three, seven, or sometimes, eleven days.

When Should I Clear it?

Besides the energy it will come to your with, you should be aware of the fact that it will absorb more energy when you utilize it. Each of them has its own use and purpose, and just like all of us, the crystals need to have breaks, they need to be recharged, and they need to be properly taken care of.

According to the experts from crystals.eu, if you are using it quite a lot, especially during a time where you are suffering from a particular illness or if you are recovering from a significant trauma in life, you’ll need to cleanse them as often as you can. This will allow them to provide you with all the benefits, more specifically the healing properties you definitely need.

What is ‘Programming’ Mean?

We have mentioned ‘programming’ several times in the article, which is why it is important for you to learn what it is. Another way that you can clean your jewel is to program it to help you with certain things. As you know, each crystal has its own properties, hence, you should have one, for instance, for helping you focus or assist you with your work projects.

Of course, there are some things you need to do. For starter, you must determine what they need to help you with. Hence, from all of the crystals that you might have, you should grab one that appeals to you the most, and basically ask it if it wants to have a partner. If the answer is positive, you’ll most likely feel lively. On the other hand, if it is negative, you might feel like it is resisting you.

Once you are done, you’ll need to hold it close to your heart, and then to your third eye. With a set goal, imagine the task you need help with. Next, place it in front of you, and state aloud ‘the program’. Do not forget to thank it once you are done with all the aforementioned things.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you can utilize and do in order to keep your crystal safe, as well as cleansed of all the energy it has accumulated. Of course, the method you choose will depend entirely up to you, as well as your preferences and particular needs.

So, now that you have learned why it is important to clean and cleanse your crystals, you should not waste any more of your time. Instead, gather your crystal, purchase the supplies you might need for properly maintaining them, and being the process of taking care of your crystals that might have helped you through some difficult times.