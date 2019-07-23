How to Throw a Party Like a True Gentleman

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to throwing parties, it’s not surprising for men to take a back seat and let women do all the planning. When they have no choice but to do it themselves, they either plan something really simple or boring. They can try their best to plan an extravagant party, but they can sometimes fail miserably.

The truth is, hosting an epic party can be an easy task. You just need to know where to start and what to do, to have one which will be talked about for the next few weeks.

Speaking of knowing where to start, here are the things to consider when organizing a party.

Mind your guest list

Think about those Friday nights when you’d invite your guy friends over for some beer and barbeque while watching your favorite football game. Think of how fun that is even if there are only five of you in the room.

Take the same mindset when creating a guest list for your party and include only those people who you know you’ll have a great time with. Whether you’re booking a Scottsdale bottle service from riothousescottsdale.com or throwing a party at home, keeping your guest list to a minimum helps ensure that you’re going to have a great time. It’s simply because you’re with people who matter the most to you. Of course, you can cut down costs significantly with just enough guests.

Go for a theme

Picking out themes may not exactly be your thing, but you’ll surely thank yourself for having one because it makes planning your party a lot easier. You don’t have to go all out with your theme because you can always go for something in season.

For instance, if you’re throwing a summer party, a luau with barbeques, pizzas and summer-themed drinks will surely be a hit to your guests.

Choose the right venue

The idea of throwing another backyard barbeque may be tempting, but if you really want to wow your guests, choosing a different and unexpected venue can be the best option.

If you’d rather walk into the venue on the day of the party without worrying too much about planning, a nightclub or a bar should be a great place to take your friends. Booking a bottle service, for instance, will guarantee that you and your guests will be treated like VIPs from the moment you walk in and until it ends.

Just try to avoid booking the first venue you see. Check your options first and see which will fit the theme of your party best.

Create a drink menu

If you’re leaving the food to your caterer, make sure to personalize your booze with a drink menu. Choose three to four drinks that will cover most people’s taste.

Experts say that having more than that will overwhelm your guests and may cause delays in orders since your bartender has to create different concoctions at a time.

Work with the venue’s bartender in creating a drink menu. Make sure to print a menu to place on the bar. If you are renaming a drink to suit your theme, make sure to also place their original names underneath so guests will know what they’re ordering.

Make a party playlist

Music plays a huge part in the success of your party, so make sure that you set the right vibe with a playlist. If the nightclub has a DJ, talk to him about the type of music that you’d want to be played. You can also request for him/her to create a setlist ahead of time.

Invest in a good experience

A lot of hosts make the mistake of focusing too much on the details of the party like the food, venue, and booze that they forget to pay attention to the overall experience itself. The thing is, it will never be perfect and that’s okay. Be a good host and make sure that you invest in things that will give your guests a good experience.

Give clear details including the date, time and directions to the venue. If you can, offer valet parking for your guests and be ready to welcome them at the door.

Also, keep the energy high throughout the party so your guests will not be bored. Aside from overflowing food and drinks, you can hire a host who will direct how the night goes.

Now that you have these tips in mind, throwing an epic party will surely feel like a walk in the park.