Geyser Chronicles: Women Reveal What It’s Like to Squirt

Special Ladies

While some guys might consider it a huge turn on for a woman to have the uncanny ability to squirt while getting it on, it can actually be quite the embarrassment for some women. Take it from these ladies who have been gifted with the unique skill; they give their honest opinions about what it’s like to be a source of natural geysers.

Ready, Aim, Fire!

“[My first time] was during oral s-x. My boyfriend at the time was good with his mouth and also relentless! He wasn’t about to stop after giving me one orgasm, and after the third, when I felt ready to burst, I squirted right in his mouth. He loved it!”

No Big Deal

“[It’s] just the norm for me. I’ve never had sex, had an orgasm, and not squirted. Even during masturbation, it can get wet and wild.”

Feels Crazy Good

“I only squirt when I’m masturbating and even then only when I use a specific toy and think of really specific things. It feels good, different than the release of your average orgasm.”

The Gift of Gab

“One time my boyfriend and I were out at a restaurant and he started talking dirty to me right there in the booth! Using just words he managed to talk me off, my dress was soaking wet. I had to wear his coat out when we left.”

Wet Ride

“It’s embarrassing. I know it shouldn’t be, but I always feel like I have to warn people before we have sex for the first time which is awkward.”

Sleepy Showstopper

“Weirdly, I feel like I squirt only when I’m super tired. My husband actually likes to have sex more when I’m sleepy because he likes the show.”

Oops!

“When I first started squirting I didn’t know what [it] was. It happened a few times and I thought I had some sort of bladder infection. Finally, a man I was having sex with explained it to me. I was so embarrassed that I didn’t know the basics about my own body.”

The Trick!

“I was a woman on a mission! I wanted to make it happen, but it couldn’t during sex with my man. Luckily, I eventually found the right vibrator to make the magic happen and boy, oh boy, did it happen.”

An Unexpected Present

“My first squirting orgasm was on Black Friday of 2016. My boyfriend had already gotten me soaking wet from his relentlessly teasing fingers, and then he decided to go down on me. He slipped his tongue past my lips and into my depths, occasionally withdrawing to suck and nibble my cherry. His face was buried between my thighs as I squirmed and let out mewls of pleasure. I felt the fire in my core intensifying. Eventually, I let out a stentorian cry as I felt my pocket tighten around his tongue. It wasn’t until after we’d done it that he told me I’d squirted in his mouth.“

Shiny New Toy

“I knew nothing about squirting until a year ago when I joined a website and they were discussing the topic. I looked online and discovered more information about it. In March of 2012, I had an opportunity to play with a wonderful couple and at the time she introduced me to my own squirting ability and I have not looked back since. I can now squirt with g-spot manipulation, clitoral manipulation, and in various positions during sex, especially if I am on top. The issue I have found with the ability are those that have not experienced it tend to treat me like a “new toy” and want to make me squirt over and over again till everything is soaking wet. For the most part I enjoy the feeling immensely especially when you find someone who is talented enough to cause me to squirt and orgasm at the same time. What a feeling!!!!!”

Different Strokes for Different Folks

“First of all I believe every squirter is different! When I squirt it’s not during orgasm! Mine are separate! I don’t squirt across the room but have had it spray a few drops a few feet but mostly I just flood all over the man or my hands! It doesn’t smell like urine either but does have a scent! Different positions give a different response.I don’t have to push to squirt sometimes it just happens upon entry and once during oral! I have researched this myself! I think it’s pretty cool! Didn’t know what it was until I was 30! been doing it for many years and had no clue!”

Letting It Flow

“I made myself squirt by letting go, by fully diving into the sensation.”

Just Like a Treasure Hunt

“The first time I experienced squirting was with my long-term boyfriend. We had been dating for a year and a half, so we were really comfortable with each other. He told me that he really wanted to try and get me to squirt, so we did some Googling on how to make it happen, and the best positions to try. It took a few failed attempts, but we finally found one that made me squirt. I had my legs up over my head, and he was holding my ankles at the top while he was thrusting into me. It was sudden, and felt different than a regular orgasm, but the build up process was kind of the same. It honestly didn’t feel as good as an orgasm either, but it felt like a more intense pressure release. But we had been after it for so long that it felt like an accomplishment finally getting there. I think that my boyfriend enjoyed doing it to me more than I actually enjoyed the squirting itself!”

Original by Leah Oby