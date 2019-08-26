How to Travel Asia and Get Paid Doing it

Have you ever wanted to just drop everything and move to the other side of the world? While it may seem like the stuff of Hollywood movies, it’s actually easier to do than you think. The fact is, native speakers of English may not realise how lucky they are — people all over the world are working hard to learn this language.

If you speak English, you have what it takes to get a job in many Asian countries like South Korea. It’ll be the trip of a lifetime, but there are a few things to keep in mind before you board your flight.

Find the Right Travel Recruiting Company

Leaving North America to live in an Asian country with its own ancient culture is an exciting experience you’ll want to dive head first into, but navigating it without the right support can be difficult. There are practical matters to sort out, and these can be especially challenging in a society that is so new to you.

Where is the most appropriate neighbourhood in your new city to live? Don't you want experienced help when filling out paperwork for things like work visas? An experienced travel recruiting company can make your transition abroad easy, and supports you both professionally and emotionally as you ease into your new life.

You’ll be thankful you picked a company that not only has enough resources to help make your life easy, but has staff who were once in your position as ESL teachers themselves.

Working Abroad is a Deep Form of Travel

While the vacations you may have gone on involve constantly moving every few days, being based out of a foreign city for an extended period of time is itself a form of travel. Instead of rushing through a new place, you get to steep in it and take your time absorbing what’s around you.

You’ll get a more vivid sense of the geography, culture, politics, and of course the people! Whereas travellers often only meet other tourists, when you live and work in a place you’ll become friends with many locals. While travellers struggle to find “authentic” places to eat and see, you’ll be guided there personally by friends.

Plus, you will eventually get time off of work, and you can use your new home city as an outpost from which to visit other cities or countries that are far from North America, but suddenly very close to where you live.

Teaching is its Own Reward

Teaching people how to speak English will directly impact their life — not only can they read English books and watch English movies, knowing English opens them up to higher-paying jobs, and makes it easier for them to assimilate in English-speaking countries.

Your students will be forever grateful to you, and you’ll enjoy the privilege of directly impacting people’s lives positively.

Travel is the most broadening thing a person can do in their life, and the best way to do it is to go far away for a long time, which usually requires working there! If you want to travel to Asian countries like South Korea — in cities like Seoul, Daegu, Songdo, and Ilsan — find a great travel recruitment company and teach ESL abroad.